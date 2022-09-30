Sickle Cell Awareness Month coming to a close at St. Jude’s

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - September is Sickle Cell Awareness Month.

Sickle cell disease (SCD) is a red blood cell disorder where the cells do not bend or move easily, making it hard for blood to flow. This can lead to severe issues like stroke, eye problems and episodes of unbearable pain. The average life expectancy of a person with sickle cell disease is 42 to 47 years.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital specializes in catastrophic pediatric diseases, and Hematologist Dr. Yogindra Persaud said they are working hard to combat SCD.

“One of the things here at St. Jude that we have been pioneering is curative options for our patients,” said Persaud. “Hydroxaria is really the cornerstone of managing sickle cell disease, but we have other medications, thankfully, in this newer era.”

Sickle cell disease is a life-long illness that occurs in about 1:365 African-American births.

