Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Sickle Cell Awareness Month coming to a close at St. Jude’s

Pine Belt organizations work to raise awareness of Sickle Cell Anemia over the month of September.
By Tia McKenzie
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - September is Sickle Cell Awareness Month.

Sickle cell disease (SCD) is a red blood cell disorder where the cells do not bend or move easily, making it hard for blood to flow. This can lead to severe issues like stroke, eye problems and episodes of unbearable pain. The average life expectancy of a person with sickle cell disease is 42 to 47 years.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital specializes in catastrophic pediatric diseases, and Hematologist Dr. Yogindra Persaud said they are working hard to combat SCD.

“One of the things here at St. Jude that we have been pioneering is curative options for our patients,” said Persaud. “Hydroxaria is really the cornerstone of managing sickle cell disease, but we have other medications, thankfully, in this newer era.”

Sickle cell disease is a life-long illness that occurs in about 1:365 African-American births.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is an ongoing investigation and the story will be updated when more information is provided.
MBI: Body found in Forrest Co. identified
Photos of alleged drugs seized.
JCSD seizes 103 grams of meth, makes 2 arrests
FILE - The logo for Regions Bank is seen above a branch's entrance in Roswell, Ga., Thursday,...
Regions Bank to refund $141M for illegal overdraft fees
Hattiesburg police said 18-year-old Darby Locke was last seen leaving Pine Grove Women's Center...
Missing Person: Police seek help finding Hattiesburg woman
Red Flag Warnings
Red flag warnings in the Pine Belt; what does that mean for you?

Latest News

Pine Belt organizations are facing new challenges in fighting food insecurity.
Pine Belt organizations face challenges fighting food insecurity
Drug problem: meth in the pine belt
Methamphetamine in the Pine Belt, the evolution of an ongoing problem
Hattiesburg pastor, Knox Baird said he learned a valuable lesson over the last year...don't...
Hub City pastor shares story to raise prostate cancer awareness
Pine Belt organizations work to raise awareness of Sickle Cell Anemia over the month of...
September is Sickle Cell Awareness Month