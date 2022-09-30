Win Stuff
Pocket Museum introduces new spooky Halloween exhibit

Halloween is the theme at Hattiesburg 'Pocket Museum.'
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Downtown Hattiesburg is getting in the Halloween spirit with showing off its new Pocket Museum spooky exhibit.

The museum is showing a pirate-themed exhibit with various activities throughout October, including pirates joining visitors as they walk through the alley on Oct. 15 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and the third annual “Great Downtown Duck Hunt.”

Rick Taylor, executive director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission, said this is an exhibit that should put all in the season spirit.

“Just very excited to have the whole month of October to have a pirate-themed Halloween exhibition in the entire alley,” Taylor said. “It’s a little over the top, but we hope everyone comes out and enjoys it and gets into the Halloween spirt.

“They can even dress as their favorite pirate.”

The duck hunt will be on Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to noon and will feature150 ducks hidden throughout downtown, which can be redeemed for a variety of prizes.

