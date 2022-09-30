Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Pearl River takes down rival Mississippi Gulf Coast

(WLOX)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 12:52 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Pearl River Community College Sports Information

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The 100th all-time matchup between the Pearl River football team and Gulf Coast proved to be a game for the ages. Highlighted by a massive fourth quarter defensive stand, the Wildcats took down the Bulldogs 24-14 Thursday night inside Dobie Holden Stadium.

The victory moves the all-time series between the teams to 56-43-1 in favor of Pearl River. It was also PRCC’s first victory over MGCCC since 2017.

“This has been an enduring journey, but these kids are the reason that this happened,” Pearl River coach Seth Smith said. “Thank God that I get to coach them. We have the best coaches that you could work with, and we’ve got the best kids.

“If you were looking at a big puzzle, I’d just be a little piece of it. Our coaches and players make this stuff happen. You got to see it tonight. We were blessed to pull it out.”

Smith talked about the differences between this week and last week.

“We were 4-for-14 (on third downs) last week. That’s why we lost the game,” he said. “When you have a defense like this and you convert on offense, you have a shot in every game. The difference this week opposed to last was the third down conversions. We were able to eat clock and play great defense.

“It was just the ultimate team win tonight.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is an ongoing investigation and the story will be updated when more information is provided.
MBI: Body found in Forrest Co. identified
Photos of alleged drugs seized.
JCSD seizes 103 grams of meth, makes 2 arrests
Hattiesburg police said 18-year-old Darby Locke was last seen leaving Pine Grove Women's Center...
Missing Person: Police seek help finding Hattiesburg woman
FILE - The logo for Regions Bank is seen above a branch's entrance in Roswell, Ga., Thursday,...
Regions Bank to refund $141M for illegal overdraft fees
Red Flag Warnings
Red flag warnings in the Pine Belt; what does that mean for you?

Latest News

Hattiesburg wraps up homecoming week with a football game against South Jones.
Hattiesburg School District holds annual Homecoming parade
The Hattiesburg School District is wrapping up homecoming week in traditional fashion.
Hattiesburg School District holds annual Homecoming parade
Former Southern Miss pitchers Nick Sandlin and Kirk McCarty, now teammates with the Cleveland...
Southern Miss soaring in major leagues
Nick Sandlin and Kirk McCarty
Southern Miss soaring in major leagues