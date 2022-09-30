Win Stuff
Our cool, fall weather continue all weekend long

Patrick WDAM Weather
Patrick WDAM Weather
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The weather will be this evening! Temperatures will fall into the mid 60s for those Friday night football games. Overnight lows will be in the low 50s.

Saturday and Sunday will be amazing with sunny skies as highs top out into the low 80s. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 50s.

The sunny weather will last into early next week with highs in the low 80s.

No rain is expected through the next 7 days.

