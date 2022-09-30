Win Stuff
JCSD: ‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after shooting into girlfriend’s home

Jones, 42, stands at about 6 feet, 5 inches in height and weighs 150 pounds, with short black...
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man has been considered “armed and dangerous” as he is being sought out by law enforcement for shooting into his girlfriend’s home in Jones County Friday.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 42-year-old Myrick Jones shot into his girlfriend’s house on Keller Road off of Eastview Drive in Laurel, where she and her 16-year-old daughter live, around 7:30 a.m.

The sheriff’s department says both mother and daughter were home at the time of the shooting but were not hit by the gunfire.

Jones also allegedly shot his girlfriend’s vehicle, according to JCSD Administrator Lance Chancellor, as multiple gunshots were fired and struck the house and vehicle.

Jones stands at about 6 feet, 5 inches in height and weighs 150 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes.

JCSD says it is unknown what make or model Jones’ getaway vehicle is when he left the scene.

Anyone with information on Jones’ whereabouts is asked to call JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 429-STOP (7867).

