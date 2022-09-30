Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Hattiesburg School District holds annual Homecoming parade

The Hattiesburg School District is wrapping up homecoming week in traditional fashion.
By Will Polston
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg School District is wrapping up homecoming week in traditional fashion.

The district held its annual homecoming parade on Thursday, Sept. 29, which ran from the Library of Hattiesburg Petal & Forrest County to Hattiesburg High School.

Members of all schools in the district and the HHS marching band were part of the groups throwing candy and beads to the hundreds who lined Hardy Street to show their Tiger pride.

“I’m excited to be out here with the grandkids,” said Angela Morris, who graduated from HHS in 1983. “Didn’t want them to miss it for the world. I’m glad that the grandkids are looking forward to their years here at Hattiesburg High to come.”

The Tigers will wrap up homecoming week Friday night as they host South Jones for their homecoming football game.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is an ongoing investigation and the story will be updated when more information is provided.
MBI: Body found in Forrest Co. identified
Photos of alleged drugs seized.
JCSD seizes 103 grams of meth, makes 2 arrests
Hattiesburg police said 18-year-old Darby Locke was last seen leaving Pine Grove Women's Center...
Missing Person: Police seek help finding Hattiesburg woman
FILE - The logo for Regions Bank is seen above a branch's entrance in Roswell, Ga., Thursday,...
Regions Bank to refund $141M for illegal overdraft fees
Red Flag Warnings
Red flag warnings in the Pine Belt; what does that mean for you?

Latest News

Financial aid offices encourage students to complete FAFSA forms as soon as possible.
FAFSA applications for ‘23-’24 open October 1
Six outstanding graduates of Hattiesburg High School are part of Class Four of the Hattiesburg...
Six inducted as part of 2022 Hattiesburg Hall of Fame
Pine Belt organizations are facing new challenges in fighting food insecurity.
Pine Belt organizations face challenges fighting food insecurity
Pine Belt area charities are running into issues with rising food costs and supply chain...
Combating Food Insecurity in the Pine Belt