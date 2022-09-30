Hattiesburg School District holds annual Homecoming parade

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg School District is wrapping up homecoming week in traditional fashion.

The district held its annual homecoming parade on Thursday, Sept. 29, which ran from the Library of Hattiesburg Petal & Forrest County to Hattiesburg High School.

Members of all schools in the district and the HHS marching band were part of the groups throwing candy and beads to the hundreds who lined Hardy Street to show their Tiger pride.

“I’m excited to be out here with the grandkids,” said Angela Morris, who graduated from HHS in 1983. “Didn’t want them to miss it for the world. I’m glad that the grandkids are looking forward to their years here at Hattiesburg High to come.”

The Tigers will wrap up homecoming week Friday night as they host South Jones for their homecoming football game.

