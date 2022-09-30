Hattiesburg native leads leaderboard, headlines round one of Sanderson Farms Championship

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Round One of the 2022 PGA Sanderson Farms Championship officially teed off Thursday morning around 7 a.m. at the Country Club of Jackson, with plenty of golfers from Mississippi making an appearance.

Weather played an early factor in round one as cold air and gusting winds challenged players to check their yardage books extra carefully before going pin-seeking, with low scores few and far between to begin the day.

This may have affected defending champion and #12 ranked golfer in the Official World Golf Rankings Sam Burns, who posted a 2-under, a round of 70, and is tied for the 25th spot after round one.

Several golfers began to find their groove and pushed up the leaderboard despite mother nature’s best efforts, one golfer being Hattiesburg native, Davis Riley.

Riley fired a 6-under, 66 and is currently tied for the lead after day one of the championship action.

Will Gordon and Christiaan Bezuidenhout round out the top three, with Gordon sharing the 1 spot with Riley at 6-under and Bezuidenhout shooting 5-under.

Other Mississippi natives include Tupelo native Hayden Buckley, PGA Section Champion Joseph Hanko of Columbus, and Madison native and Mississippi State Amateur Champion Brice Wilkinson, and Will Furr of Jackson.

Buckley is tied at the forty-three spot after the first round and shot 1-under, 71 round. Wilkinson and Furr shot 5-over, a round 77, and will look to bounce back Friday.

Hanko scored 12-over, a round of 84 to round out the Mississippi natives’ days on the course.

Conditions are expected to be more favorable for golfers on Friday, so low scores are expected as everyone in the field races to make the cut.

On Sunday evening, one golfer will hoist the trophy, take home $1.4 million in winnings, and make an early statement in the 2022-23 PGA Tour season.

To see the full leaderboard, click here.

