Game of the Week: Oak Grove at Petal

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Oak Grove and Petal meet for the 40th time in school history on Friday.

“It is Petal-Oak Grove. It doesn’t get a whole lot better than that in this state,” Petal head coach Allen Glenn said.

As always, it feels like even more is on the line in this region matchup.

Last week the Warriors and Panthers fell in their first region game by a combined five points. To avoid starting 0-2, they’ll have to go through each other but these two programs understand the challenge that lies ahead.

“They’ve got a lot of talent. A lot of good players,” Oak Grove head coach Drew Causey said. “Their quarterback is very talented. Their receivers are talented. The O-line has gotten better every game. Defensively, their front is as talented as anybody so you know we’re going to have to play our best game.”

“We got our hands full. [They’re] very talented in the skilled positions. Talented in the box as well- lineman, linebacker areas. Quarterback is a really good player too and running backs are good too,” Glenn said.

“Just from me getting back from my injury, we’re clicking on the offensive side of the ball and in the passing game,” Oak Grove wide receiver and safety Jaylen Aborom said. “Having a young quarterback in his first year of playing, we’re clicking on offense.”

One place both teams are focusing on heading into this matchup is ball security.

“Last week was the first week in I don’t know in how many years we’ve just turned the football over,” the Warriors’ head coach said.

“We got to take care of the football. In the two losses that we’ve had, we’ve turned the football over at a tremendous rate. [We’ve been] really focused on trying to reiterate how important the football is. It’s like a million-dollar diamond. If you’ve got a million-dollar diamond, you’re not going to let go of that,” Glenn said.

“In practice, we’ve just been trying to make sure that the ball security is there and just try and make sure the reads are clear and when we see it, we’re going to get it there,” Petal defensive tackle Kelton Mickell said.

Kickoff is for 7:30 Friday at Petal High School.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.