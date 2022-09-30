FAFSA applications for ‘23-’24 open October 1

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Parents of college students, it is that time of year again.

Starting Oct. 1, the FAFSA application process opens up for the 2023-2024 school year. So it is time for parents of college students or high school seniors to apply for federal financial aid.

“We encourage all of our students to apply at studentaid.gov so that we can determine what types of federal aid that they’re eligible for,” said Jaime Missimer, assistant director of financial aid at Pearl River Community College.

Even if a student may not qualify for federal funding, the FAFSA must still be filled out, as it also plays a role in scholarships.

“Some scholarships are dependent on the FAFSA,” said Missimer. “Our foundation office requires that a FAFSA is completed before you can apply for those scholarships.”

For people filling out the application for the first time, the process can seem long but can also pay off.

For returning students, reapplying can be as simple as a few clicks.

“It’s very simple; it’s just like a few pages, and you just go through the pages,” said PRCC Sophomore Alexis Johnston. ”If you’re a returning student, information rolls over to the following year, so all you have to do is a few steps.”

All colleges and universities have financial aid departments to help with FAFSA-related questions. In addition, the PRCC office offered up a few suggestions for the process.

“Apply early,” said Missimer. “If we asked you to submit documentation, make sure you get in early. We encourage everybody to have their financial aid process complete by July before the new school year.”

The PRCC financial aid office said that applications will not start being processed until April of 2023 but still recommend completing the form as soon as possible.

