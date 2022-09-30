Beat Four School holds MAAP test score ceremony

Waynesboro, Miss. (WDAM) - On Sept. 29, the Beat Four School in Waynesboro held a ceremony to reward students who received an improved test score on the Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP) tests last May.

If the students showed improvement, they received a “black card.” Additionally, students who scored proficient on the exam received a “gold card,” and those who scored advanced received a “platinum card” and an extra field trip at the end of the school year.

The students who keep their cards in their possession will receive rewards throughout the year. These rewards are meant to encourage students to consistently work hard and improve their scores for the next MAAP tests in the spring.

Beat Four School officials said they hope the monthly rewards for students with cards will be a friendly reminder that hard work does pay off.

They also hope that test scores will continue to improve.

