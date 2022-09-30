Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Beat Four School holds MAAP test score ceremony

On Sept. 29, the Beat Four School in Waynesboro held a ceremony to reward students who received an improved test score on the MAAP tests.
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Waynesboro, Miss. (WDAM) - On Sept. 29, the Beat Four School in Waynesboro held a ceremony to reward students who received an improved test score on the Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP) tests last May.

If the students showed improvement, they received a “black card.” Additionally, students who scored proficient on the exam received a “gold card,” and those who scored advanced received a “platinum card” and an extra field trip at the end of the school year.

The students who keep their cards in their possession will receive rewards throughout the year. These rewards are meant to encourage students to consistently work hard and improve their scores for the next MAAP tests in the spring.

Beat Four School officials said they hope the monthly rewards for students with cards will be a friendly reminder that hard work does pay off.

They also hope that test scores will continue to improve.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is an ongoing investigation and the story will be updated when more information is provided.
MBI: Body found in Forrest Co. identified
Photos of alleged drugs seized.
JCSD seizes 103 grams of meth, makes 2 arrests
Hattiesburg police said 18-year-old Darby Locke was last seen leaving Pine Grove Women's Center...
Missing Person: Police seek help finding Hattiesburg woman
FILE - The logo for Regions Bank is seen above a branch's entrance in Roswell, Ga., Thursday,...
Regions Bank to refund $141M for illegal overdraft fees
Red Flag Warnings
Red flag warnings in the Pine Belt; what does that mean for you?

Latest News

Financial aid offices encourage students to complete FAFSA forms as soon as possible.
FAFSA applications for ‘23-’24 open October 1
Hattiesburg wraps up homecoming week with a football game against South Jones.
Hattiesburg School District holds annual Homecoming parade
6pm Headlines 9/29
6pm Headlines 9/29
10pm Headlines 9/29
10pm Headlines 9/29