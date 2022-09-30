Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

09/30 Ryan’s “Fancy, Fall” Friday Morning Forecast

It won’t be the coolest day of the week, but the gorgeous fall weather continues.
09/30 Ryan's "Fancy, Fall" Friday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Nothing ground-breaking to report today, except that the considerably cooler and drier than average weather will continue! And continue for quite some time before we’ll really be able to notice any sensible changes. That’s because the dry air that moved in earlier this week was reinforced by Ian off to our east, and it’s going to take several days to “bounce back.” Dewpoints alone won’t return to the 50s until the beginning of next week, and should only touch the 60s before another round of dry air moves in. Temperature-wise, we bottomed out yesterday in the upper 70s, but today will only climb to around 80 at the warmest. That slow, steady warming trend will continue for until Sunday, getting us right back to our new October seasonal average of 84 before another slight cool down.

All-in-all it’s just more practically perfect weather for the area, particularly going to be nice under those Friday night lights tonight! Just maybe bring a light jacket to the game this time....

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of alleged drugs seized.
JCSD seizes 103 grams of meth, makes 2 arrests
Hattiesburg police said 18-year-old Darby Locke was last seen leaving Pine Grove Women's Center...
Missing Person: Police seek help finding Hattiesburg woman
Hattiesburg police are asking the public's help in locating a shoplifting suspect from the...
HPD seeking help in locating shoplifting suspect
A 22-year-old Hattiesburg man was arrested on four counts of burglary, one count of receiving...
Hattiesburg man arrested on numerous charges
Red Flag Warnings
Red flag warnings in the Pine Belt; what does that mean for you?

Latest News

Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 9/29
The cool, fall weather and sunny skies will continue into this weekend.
Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 9/29
Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 9/29
Widespread damage, flooding and millions are without power in southwest Florida, but Dixie...
Dixie Electric Florida-bound after Hurricane Ian
Widespread damage, flooding and millions are without power in southwest Florida, but Dixie...
Dixie Electric Florida-bound after Hurricane Ian