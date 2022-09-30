09/30 Ryan’s “Fancy, Fall” Friday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Nothing ground-breaking to report today, except that the considerably cooler and drier than average weather will continue! And continue for quite some time before we’ll really be able to notice any sensible changes. That’s because the dry air that moved in earlier this week was reinforced by Ian off to our east, and it’s going to take several days to “bounce back.” Dewpoints alone won’t return to the 50s until the beginning of next week, and should only touch the 60s before another round of dry air moves in. Temperature-wise, we bottomed out yesterday in the upper 70s, but today will only climb to around 80 at the warmest. That slow, steady warming trend will continue for until Sunday, getting us right back to our new October seasonal average of 84 before another slight cool down.

All-in-all it’s just more practically perfect weather for the area, particularly going to be nice under those Friday night lights tonight! Just maybe bring a light jacket to the game this time....

