Saenger Theater sign returns to downtown Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A historic sign is back in downtown Hattiesburg.

After nearly five months, the Saenger Theater sign is back in place after being damaged by storms in April.

Eddie Bacca, director of facilities for the Hattiesburg Convention Commission, said the sign was refurbished and repainted along with repairs to its suspension cables and safety wires.

“It was a process,” said Bacca. “We had to resign some of the mounts to help secure it better to the building. There are some newly designed plates back there that are bolted to the wall that were not there originally to help support it and make it a little bit stronger for the future, and of course, new cables and all of those sorts of things went along with it.”

Bacca said the convention commission is happy to have the new sign where it belongs for the Hub City to see.

