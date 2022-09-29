Win Stuff
Pine Belt schools receive grades from Miss. Department of Education

By Allen Brewer
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Education has posted new grades for schools and districts based on state test scores from the 2021-2022 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program.

The unofficial report was released earlier this week and was approved by the Mississippi State Board of Education on Thursday, Sept. 29.

The grades are on an A-F scale and are part of the state’s accountability system. It is meant to help teachers, school leaders, parents and communities know how well their local schools and districts are serving students.

Below are the unofficial results of the 2021-2022 school year for school districts in the Pine Belt as they were released by MDE:

School DistrictGradesTotal PointsGraduation Rates
Petal School DistrictA76496.3
Forrest County Agricultural High SchoolA71186.1
Lamar County School DistrictA69689.1
Forrest County School DistrictA68691.8
Hattiesburg Public School DistrictA67289.7
Columbia School DistrictB66793.2
Jones County School DistrictB64591
West Jasper Consolidated School DistrictB63792.5
Wayne County School DistrictB63588.6
East Jasper Consolidated School DistrictB63188.2
Marion County School DistrictB61989.2
Jefferson Davis County School DistrictC59490
Laurel School DistrictC56986.9
Covington County School DistrictC56786.5
Perry County School DistrictC56679.2

The unofficial report also included separate lists with grades for high schools and the other schools in the state.

Here is a list of high school grades in the Pine Belt. (They are listed as they were provided on the list by MDE based on ratings.)

School DistrictHigh SchoolsGrades
East Jasper Consolidated School DistrictHeidelberg High SchoolA
Petal School DistrictPetal High SchoolA
Lamar County School DistrictOak Grove High SchoolA
Lamar County School DistrictSumrall High SchoolB
Forrest County Agricultural High SchoolForrest County Agricultural High SchoolB
Lamar County School DistrictPurvis High SchoolB
Columbia School DistrictColumbia High SchoolB
Wayne County School DistrictWayne County High SchoolB
Hattiesburg Public School DistrictHattiesburg Public High SchoolB
Covington County School DistrictSeminary High SchoolB
West Jasper Consolidated School DistrictBay Springs High SchoolB
Jefferson Davis County School DistrictJefferson Davis County High SchoolC
Laurel School DistrictLaurel High SchoolC
Perry County School DistrictPerry Central High SchoolC
Covington County School DistrictCollins High SchoolC
West Jasper Consolidated School DistrictStringer Attendance CenterC
Forrest County School DistrictNorth Forrest High SchoolC
Jones County School DistrictWest Jones High SchoolC
Jones County School DistrictSouth Jones High SchoolC
Marion County School DistrictEast Marion High SchoolC
Marion County School DistrictWest Marion High SchoolC
Lamar County School DistrictLumberton High SchoolC
Jones County School DistrictNortheast Jones High SchoolC
Covington County School DistrictMount Olive Attendance CenterD

Here are the grades for the other schools listed by MDE in the Pine Belt. They are listed as provided.

School DistrictSchoolsGrades
Laurel School DistrictMagnet School of the ArtsA
Covington County School DistrictSeminary Elementary SchoolA
Hattiesburg Public School DistrictRowan Elementary SchoolA
Columbia School DistrictColumbia Elementary SchoolA
Petal School DistrictPetal Elementary SchoolA
Hattiesburg Public School DistrictWoodley Elementary SchoolA
Columbia School DistrictColumbia Elementary SchoolA
Petal School DistrictPetal Primary SchoolA
Forrest County School DistrictDixie Attendance CenterA
Petal School DistrictPetal Upper Elementary SchoolA
Petal School DistrictPetal Middle SchoolA
Lamar County School DistrictLongleaf Elementary SchoolA
Hattiesburg Public School DistrictGrace Christian Elementary SchoolA
Forrest County School DistrictRawls Springs Attendance CenterA
Perry County School DistrictRunnelstown Elementary SchoolA
Lamar County School DistrictSumrall Elementary SchoolA
Wayne County School DistrictClara Elementary SchoolA
Forrest County School DistrictSouth Forrest Attendance CenterA
Wayne County School DistrictBuckatunna Elementary SchoolA
Hattiesburg Public School DistrictHawkins Elementary SchoolA
Lamar County School DistrictOak Grove Primary SchoolA
Lamar County School DistrictOak Grove Lower Elementary SchoolB
Lamar County School DistrictOak Grove Upper Elementary SchoolB
Lamar County School DistrictPurvis Lower Elementary SchoolB
Lamar County School DistrictSumrall Middle SchoolB
Hattiesburg Public School DistrictThames Elementary SchoolB
East Jasper Consolidated School DistrictHeidelberg Junior High SchoolB
Lamar County School DistrictPurvis Upper Elementary SchoolB
Jones County School DistrictMoselle Elementary SchoolB
Lamar County School DistrictOak Grove Middle SchoolB
Covington County School DistrictHopewell Elementary SchoolB
West Jasper Consolidated School DistrictBay Springs Elementary SchoolB
Jones County School DistrictEast Jones Elementary SchoolB
Jones County School DistrictWest Jones Elementary SchoolB
Lamar County School DistrictBaxterville SchoolB
Hattiesburg Public School DistrictNR Burger Middle SchoolB
Hattiesburg Public School DistrictHattiesburg STEAM AcademyC
Jones County School DistrictVan Winkle Elementary SchoolC
Jones County School DistrictJ.E. Johnson Elementary SchoolC
Jones County School DistrictSouth Jones Elementary SchoolC
Jefferson Davis County School DistrictCarver Elementary SchoolC
Columbia School DistrictJefferson Middle SchoolC
Forrest County School DistrictNorth Forrest Attendance CenterC
Lamar County School DistrictPurvis Middle SchoolC
East Jasper Consolidated School DistrictWilliam J. Berry Elementary SchoolC
Forrest County School DistrictEarl Travillion Attendance CenterC
Lamar County School DistrictLumberton Elementary SchoolC
Marion County School DistrictWest Marion Elementary SchoolC
Marion County School DistrictWest Marion Primary SchoolC
Perry County School DistrictSouth Perry Elementary SchoolC
Jones County School DistrictGlade Elementary SchoolC
Jones County School DistrictNorth Jones Elementary SchoolC
Wayne County School DistrictWayne Central Elementary SchoolC
Wayne County School DistrictBeat Four Elementary SchoolC
Marion County School DistrictEast Marion Elementary SchoolC
Laurel School DistrictOak Park Elementary SchoolC
Columbus Municipal School DistrictStokes-Beard Elementary SchoolC
West Jasper Consolidated School DistrictBay Springs Elementary SchoolD
Wayne County School DistrictWaynesboro Riverview Elementary SchoolD
Laurel School School DistrictLaurel Upper Elementary SchoolD
Covington County School DistrictSeminary Middle SchoolD
Laurel School DistrictLaurel Middle SchoolD
Laurel School DistrictMason Elementary SchoolD
Perry County School DistrictPerry Central Middle SchoolD
Covington County School DistrictCollins Elementary SchoolD
Forrest County Municipal School DistrictHawkins Middle SchoolD
Covington County School DistrictCarver Middle SchoolD

The calculation of the state’s A-F accountability grades relies heavily on the amount of progress students make in the English language arts and mathematics from one year to the next, particularly the lowest performing 25% of students.

It includes the following components:

  • Student proficiency and growth rates in ELA and Mathematics in grades 3-8
  • Growth of the lowest performing 25% of students in ELA and mathematics
  • Science proficiency in grades 5 and 8
  • English Learner progress toward becoming proficient in the English language
  • Performance on the ACT and high school algebra I, English II, biology and U.S. history assessments
  • Student participation and performance in advanced coursework such as Advanced Placement and dual credit/dual enrollment courses
  • Four-year graduation rate

The grades were also impacted by key factors involving student achievement decline in 2020-21, testing waivers and one-year adjustments to the accountability system.

Overall, students made significant progress between 2020-21 and 2021-22, as schools focused on accelerating learning after the first year of the pandemic. In addition, the passing requirements for high school algebra I, English II, biology and U.S. History assessments were waived in 2020-21, which will affect the graduation rate until all students who tested under the waivers graduate.

Approximately 81% of schools and 87% of districts will be rated C or higher for the 2021-22 school year.

Though overall grades appear to have improved since 2019, state officials advise caution when interpreting score changes between the 2018-19 and 2021-22 school years. Substantial shifts in performance may be temporarily influenced by factors associated with pandemic disruptions.

“The pandemic not only disrupted teaching and learning, it also impacted the state’s accountability system that evaluates the effectiveness of schools and districts,” said Dr. Kim Benton, state superintendent of education, interim. “While we are encouraged by the tremendous growth, it is especially important this year to look at all the components that make up each school and district grade to get a complete picture of student growth and achievement.”

Statewide student assessment data make up a large part of accountability grades.

In 2021-22, the overall percentage of students scoring proficient and advanced mostly returned to pre-pandemic rates; however, the percentage of students scoring in the bottom two achievement levels increased. The state assessment system has five levels: minimal, basic, passing, proficient and advanced.

Dr. Chris Domaleski, associate director of the National Center for the Improvement of Educational Assessment and chair of the Mississippi Department of Education Technical Advisory Committee, said the 2021-22 grades should always be viewed in the context of the pandemic.

“Schooling has been disrupted for more than two years, which affected the way students learned and were assessed,” Domaleski said. “However, the department responded to these disruptions by making appropriate adjustments to the accountability system while maintaining consistency where possible. This enables the state to continue to provide valuable information about school and district performance in 2021-2022.”

Federal law requires all states to assess students annually in ELA and mathematics in grades 3-8 and once during high school.

Mississippi law requires schools and districts to earn annual A-F grades based on student performance and growth.

