Pine Belt schools receive grades from Miss. Department of Education

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Education has posted new grades for schools and districts based on state test scores from the 2021-2022 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program.

The unofficial report was released earlier this week and was approved by the Mississippi State Board of Education on Thursday, Sept. 29.

The grades are on an A-F scale and are part of the state’s accountability system. It is meant to help teachers, school leaders, parents and communities know how well their local schools and districts are serving students.

Below are the unofficial results of the 2021-2022 school year for school districts in the Pine Belt as they were released by MDE:

School District Grades Total Points Graduation Rates Petal School District A 764 96.3 Forrest County Agricultural High School A 711 86.1 Lamar County School District A 696 89.1 Forrest County School District A 686 91.8 Hattiesburg Public School District A 672 89.7 Columbia School District B 667 93.2 Jones County School District B 645 91 West Jasper Consolidated School District B 637 92.5 Wayne County School District B 635 88.6 East Jasper Consolidated School District B 631 88.2 Marion County School District B 619 89.2 Jefferson Davis County School District C 594 90 Laurel School District C 569 86.9 Covington County School District C 567 86.5 Perry County School District C 566 79.2

The unofficial report also included separate lists with grades for high schools and the other schools in the state.

Here is a list of high school grades in the Pine Belt. (They are listed as they were provided on the list by MDE based on ratings.)

School District High Schools Grades East Jasper Consolidated School District Heidelberg High School A Petal School District Petal High School A Lamar County School District Oak Grove High School A Lamar County School District Sumrall High School B Forrest County Agricultural High School Forrest County Agricultural High School B Lamar County School District Purvis High School B Columbia School District Columbia High School B Wayne County School District Wayne County High School B Hattiesburg Public School District Hattiesburg Public High School B Covington County School District Seminary High School B West Jasper Consolidated School District Bay Springs High School B Jefferson Davis County School District Jefferson Davis County High School C Laurel School District Laurel High School C Perry County School District Perry Central High School C Covington County School District Collins High School C West Jasper Consolidated School District Stringer Attendance Center C Forrest County School District North Forrest High School C Jones County School District West Jones High School C Jones County School District South Jones High School C Marion County School District East Marion High School C Marion County School District West Marion High School C Lamar County School District Lumberton High School C Jones County School District Northeast Jones High School C Covington County School District Mount Olive Attendance Center D

Here are the grades for the other schools listed by MDE in the Pine Belt. They are listed as provided.

School District Schools Grades Laurel School District Magnet School of the Arts A Covington County School District Seminary Elementary School A Hattiesburg Public School District Rowan Elementary School A Columbia School District Columbia Elementary School A Petal School District Petal Elementary School A Hattiesburg Public School District Woodley Elementary School A Columbia School District Columbia Elementary School A Petal School District Petal Primary School A Forrest County School District Dixie Attendance Center A Petal School District Petal Upper Elementary School A Petal School District Petal Middle School A Lamar County School District Longleaf Elementary School A Hattiesburg Public School District Grace Christian Elementary School A Forrest County School District Rawls Springs Attendance Center A Perry County School District Runnelstown Elementary School A Lamar County School District Sumrall Elementary School A Wayne County School District Clara Elementary School A Forrest County School District South Forrest Attendance Center A Wayne County School District Buckatunna Elementary School A Hattiesburg Public School District Hawkins Elementary School A Lamar County School District Oak Grove Primary School A Lamar County School District Oak Grove Lower Elementary School B Lamar County School District Oak Grove Upper Elementary School B Lamar County School District Purvis Lower Elementary School B Lamar County School District Sumrall Middle School B Hattiesburg Public School District Thames Elementary School B East Jasper Consolidated School District Heidelberg Junior High School B Lamar County School District Purvis Upper Elementary School B Jones County School District Moselle Elementary School B Lamar County School District Oak Grove Middle School B Covington County School District Hopewell Elementary School B West Jasper Consolidated School District Bay Springs Elementary School B Jones County School District East Jones Elementary School B Jones County School District West Jones Elementary School B Lamar County School District Baxterville School B Hattiesburg Public School District NR Burger Middle School B Hattiesburg Public School District Hattiesburg STEAM Academy C Jones County School District Van Winkle Elementary School C Jones County School District J.E. Johnson Elementary School C Jones County School District South Jones Elementary School C Jefferson Davis County School District Carver Elementary School C Columbia School District Jefferson Middle School C Forrest County School District North Forrest Attendance Center C Lamar County School District Purvis Middle School C East Jasper Consolidated School District William J. Berry Elementary School C Forrest County School District Earl Travillion Attendance Center C Lamar County School District Lumberton Elementary School C Marion County School District West Marion Elementary School C Marion County School District West Marion Primary School C Perry County School District South Perry Elementary School C Jones County School District Glade Elementary School C Jones County School District North Jones Elementary School C Wayne County School District Wayne Central Elementary School C Wayne County School District Beat Four Elementary School C Marion County School District East Marion Elementary School C Laurel School District Oak Park Elementary School C Columbus Municipal School District Stokes-Beard Elementary School C West Jasper Consolidated School District Bay Springs Elementary School D Wayne County School District Waynesboro Riverview Elementary School D Laurel School School District Laurel Upper Elementary School D Covington County School District Seminary Middle School D Laurel School District Laurel Middle School D Laurel School District Mason Elementary School D Perry County School District Perry Central Middle School D Covington County School District Collins Elementary School D Forrest County Municipal School District Hawkins Middle School D Covington County School District Carver Middle School D

The calculation of the state’s A-F accountability grades relies heavily on the amount of progress students make in the English language arts and mathematics from one year to the next, particularly the lowest performing 25% of students.

It includes the following components:

Student proficiency and growth rates in ELA and Mathematics in grades 3-8

Growth of the lowest performing 25% of students in ELA and mathematics

Science proficiency in grades 5 and 8

English Learner progress toward becoming proficient in the English language

Performance on the ACT and high school algebra I, English II, biology and U.S. history assessments

Student participation and performance in advanced coursework such as Advanced Placement and dual credit/dual enrollment courses

Four-year graduation rate

The grades were also impacted by key factors involving student achievement decline in 2020-21, testing waivers and one-year adjustments to the accountability system.

Overall, students made significant progress between 2020-21 and 2021-22, as schools focused on accelerating learning after the first year of the pandemic. In addition, the passing requirements for high school algebra I, English II, biology and U.S. History assessments were waived in 2020-21, which will affect the graduation rate until all students who tested under the waivers graduate.

Approximately 81% of schools and 87% of districts will be rated C or higher for the 2021-22 school year.

Though overall grades appear to have improved since 2019, state officials advise caution when interpreting score changes between the 2018-19 and 2021-22 school years. Substantial shifts in performance may be temporarily influenced by factors associated with pandemic disruptions.

“The pandemic not only disrupted teaching and learning, it also impacted the state’s accountability system that evaluates the effectiveness of schools and districts,” said Dr. Kim Benton, state superintendent of education, interim. “While we are encouraged by the tremendous growth, it is especially important this year to look at all the components that make up each school and district grade to get a complete picture of student growth and achievement.”

Statewide student assessment data make up a large part of accountability grades.

In 2021-22, the overall percentage of students scoring proficient and advanced mostly returned to pre-pandemic rates; however, the percentage of students scoring in the bottom two achievement levels increased. The state assessment system has five levels: minimal, basic, passing, proficient and advanced.

Dr. Chris Domaleski, associate director of the National Center for the Improvement of Educational Assessment and chair of the Mississippi Department of Education Technical Advisory Committee, said the 2021-22 grades should always be viewed in the context of the pandemic.

“Schooling has been disrupted for more than two years, which affected the way students learned and were assessed,” Domaleski said. “However, the department responded to these disruptions by making appropriate adjustments to the accountability system while maintaining consistency where possible. This enables the state to continue to provide valuable information about school and district performance in 2021-2022.”

Federal law requires all states to assess students annually in ELA and mathematics in grades 3-8 and once during high school.

Mississippi law requires schools and districts to earn annual A-F grades based on student performance and growth.

