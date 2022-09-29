Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Old Roberts Hall site being transformed into green space

The demolition of the University of Southern Mississippi's Roberts Hall continues with the laying of topsoil and seeding grass.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The site of the old Roberts Hall at the University of Southern Mississippi is being turned into a green space.

Crews are now adding topsoil and will soon begin seeding the former location of that residence hall, which was demolished last month.

Roberts Hall was built in 1968 and served as a female dormitory for more than 40 years, but it was closed after the Century Park North residence hall opened in 2010.

Michelle Shinall, assistant director for marketing and campus relations at Southern Miss, said short-term plans are to maintain the site as a green space.

She said it could later be used as a new criminal justice building parking lot.

The total cost of the project is $952,000.

The work is set for completion sometime in November.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is an ongoing investigation and the story will be updated when more information is provided.
MBI: Body found in Forrest Co. identified
MBI asking public's help in identifying body of man found on Interstate 59 in Forrest County.
MBI asking public’s help to identify body found in Forrest County
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry
Firefighters from Lamar County and surrounding areas assisted with putting out the fire.
UPDATE: Fire destroys old store in Lumberton
A fire destroyed a home on Highway 11 North near Sandersville.
JCSD investigating early morning fire, relocated side-by-side

Latest News

Tours of the newly-renovated Smith Drug Company will take place Saturday during the 17th annual...
Blues legend Bobby Rush to highlight Hub City’s 17th Mobile Street Fest
Saenger Theater Sign returns to downtown Hattiesburg
Saenger Theater sign returns to downtown Hattiesburg
Petal continues to attract more economic and population growth
City of Petal continues to attract economic and population growth
Saenger Theater sign returns to downtown Hattiesburg
Saenger Theater sign returns to downtown Hattiesburg