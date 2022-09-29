Old Roberts Hall site being transformed into green space

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The site of the old Roberts Hall at the University of Southern Mississippi is being turned into a green space.

Crews are now adding topsoil and will soon begin seeding the former location of that residence hall, which was demolished last month.

Roberts Hall was built in 1968 and served as a female dormitory for more than 40 years, but it was closed after the Century Park North residence hall opened in 2010.

Michelle Shinall, assistant director for marketing and campus relations at Southern Miss, said short-term plans are to maintain the site as a green space.

She said it could later be used as a new criminal justice building parking lot.

The total cost of the project is $952,000.

The work is set for completion sometime in November.

