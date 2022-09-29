October declared ‘Greatest Month to be a Hattiesburger’

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It may be known as the spookiest month of the year, but it’s also one of the best for the city of Hattiesburg.

Several Hattiesburg city leaders gathered downtown on Wednesday, Sept. 28, for a ceremony announcing that October is the ‘Greatest Month to be a Hattiesburger.’ That’s because, throughout the month, there will be plenty to do in the Hub City - including Live at Five, Zoo Boo and Oktoberfest.

“October is a time for you to get out, see your city, enjoy the people in your city, make a lot of memories, make a lot of new friends, said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker. “And, you’re going to try and hit it all. You’re not going to be able to, but it’s going to be a whole lot of fun trying.”

More information on upcoming October events is available on this website.

