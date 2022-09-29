Oak Grove’s Felix Williams wins Golden Apple Award

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - September’s Golden Apple Award Winner is truly beloved by his fellow teachers at Oak Grove High School.

In May, educators voted to give 9th-grade English teacher Felix Williams the top honor - Teacher of the Year.

Head Principal Helen Price said Williams does many things to support teachers and students.

“He can help motivate students, and some of those students that need the most attention and most support, Mr. Williams is the one that provides that for them,” Price said.

Devonta Holder, an 11th grader, said Williams was there for him through some hard times.

“Throughout my past three years, he just helped me throughout everything I needed when I was struggling,” Holder said. “You know, when I needed help, when I was down, when I came to school having bad days just needed somebody to talk to, he was always there for me.”

Now, it was the school’s turn to be there for Williams.

The principal, administration, teachers and students quickly made their way to Williams’s classroom and burst through the door yelling, “Surprise!”

Williams looked shocked and confused as he received his award. But, then, he opened up about what receiving the award meant to him.

“I thank the Oak Grove family,” Williams said. “I thank my students. We were just talking about my mother. We were just talking about her transition and everything, so I’m all choked up right now. I’m a little emotional. I thank Ms. Price. I thank my colleagues, and most of all, I thank the students because I love them.”

Williams wanted other teachers to know he understands educating is a hard job, but he said, “Don’t forget your kids need you.”

“I would tell all teachers in the world, just be who you are,” Williams said. “Instill values in kids; instill that love that your parents taught you, and then I think they can be productive students in this world.”

