National forests in South waive campground fees
ATLANTA (WDAM) - The Southern Region of the U.S. Forest Service immediately began waiving fees and making campgrounds available for individuals and families displaced by Hurricane Ian.
As a precaution, several campgrounds on national forests throughout the southeast have closed due to the looming threat of Hurricane Ian.
Those campgrounds will reopen as soon as possible once the safety of campers, the visiting public and employees can be assured.
Please call ahead or check websites to determine what is open and available. Also, individuals requesting campsites need to check in with campground hosts at each site.
For more information on campgrounds in the Southern Region, please visit the respective forest’s website;
- Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest - (770) 297-3000
- Cherokee National Forest - (423) 476-9700
- Daniel Boone National Forest - (859) 745-3100
- Francis Marion and Sumter national forests - (803) 561-4000
- George Washington and Jefferson national forests - (540) 265-5100
- Kisatchie National Forest - (318) 473-7160
- Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area - 1-800-525-7077
- National forests and grasslands in Texas - (936) 639-8501
- National forests in Alabama - (334) 832-4470
- National forests in Florida - (850) 523-8500
- (Ocala and Osceola national forests remain closed)
- National forests in Mississippi - (601) 965-1600
- National forests in North Carolina - (828) 257-1600
- Ouachita National Forest- (501) 32-5202
- Ozark and Saint Francis national forests - (479) 964-7200.
