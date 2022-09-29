Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

National forests in South waive campground fees

National forests in the South are waiving fees for those affected by Hurricane Ian.
National forests in the South are waiving fees for those affected by Hurricane Ian.(U.S. Forest Service)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WDAM) - The Southern Region of the U.S. Forest Service immediately began waiving fees and making campgrounds available for individuals and families displaced by Hurricane Ian.

As a precaution, several campgrounds on national forests throughout the southeast have closed due to the looming threat of Hurricane Ian.

Those campgrounds will reopen as soon as possible once the safety of campers, the visiting public and employees can be assured.

Please call ahead or check websites to determine what is open and available. Also, individuals requesting campsites need to check in with campground hosts at each site.

For more information on campgrounds in the Southern Region, please visit the respective forest’s website;

  • Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest - (770) 297-3000
  • Cherokee National Forest - (423) 476-9700
  • Daniel Boone National Forest - (859) 745-3100
  • Francis Marion and Sumter national forests - (803) 561-4000
  • George Washington and Jefferson national forests - (540) 265-5100
  • Kisatchie National Forest - (318) 473-7160
  • Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area - 1-800-525-7077
  • National forests and grasslands in Texas - (936) 639-8501
  • National forests in Alabama - (334) 832-4470
  • National forests in Florida - (850) 523-8500
  • (Ocala and Osceola national forests remain closed)
  • National forests in Mississippi - (601) 965-1600
  • National forests in North Carolina - (828) 257-1600
  • Ouachita National Forest- (501) 32-5202
  • Ozark and Saint Francis national forests - (479) 964-7200.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is an ongoing investigation and the story will be updated when more information is provided.
MBI: Body found in Forrest Co. identified
FILE - The logo for Regions Bank is seen above a branch's entrance in Roswell, Ga., Thursday,...
Regions Bank to refund $141M for illegal overdraft fees
Photos of alleged drugs seized.
JCSD seizes 103 grams of meth, makes 2 arrests
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
Funeral held for Mobile man gunned down outside Mississippi casino
Funeral held for Mobile man gunned down outside Mississippi casino

Latest News

Hattiesburg police are asking the public's help in locating a shoplifting suspect from the...
HPD seeking help in locating shoplifting suspect
HPD spokesman Ryan Moore says additional charges are pending against Johnson, 21, of...
Hub City man wanted for breaking into U.S. 98 Exxon station
‘Internal investigation’ underway after suspect in Capitol Police-involved shooting dies
The incident happened in the 2300 block of 32nd Avenue, according to police.
Gulfport man arrested in fatal stabbing of mother, authorities say