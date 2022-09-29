National forests in South waive campground fees

ATLANTA (WDAM) - The Southern Region of the U.S. Forest Service immediately began waiving fees and making campgrounds available for individuals and families displaced by Hurricane Ian.

As a precaution, several campgrounds on national forests throughout the southeast have closed due to the looming threat of Hurricane Ian.

Those campgrounds will reopen as soon as possible once the safety of campers, the visiting public and employees can be assured.

Please call ahead or check websites to determine what is open and available. Also, individuals requesting campsites need to check in with campground hosts at each site.

For more information on campgrounds in the Southern Region, please visit the respective forest’s website;

Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest - (770) 297-3000

Cherokee National Forest - (423) 476-9700

Daniel Boone National Forest - (859) 745-3100

Francis Marion and Sumter national forests - (803) 561-4000

George Washington and Jefferson national forests - (540) 265-5100

Kisatchie National Forest - (318) 473-7160

Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area - 1-800-525-7077

National forests and grasslands in Texas - (936) 639-8501

National forests in Alabama - (334) 832-4470

National forests in Florida - (850) 523-8500

(Ocala and Osceola national forests remain closed)

National forests in Mississippi - (601) 965-1600

National forests in North Carolina - (828) 257-1600

Ouachita National Forest- (501) 32-5202

Ozark and Saint Francis national forests - (479) 964-7200.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.