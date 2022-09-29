Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

More sunshine and cool, fall air for the Pine Belt

Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 9/28
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The weather will be this evening! Skies will be clear as temperatures fall into the upper 70s. Lows tonight will be in the low 50s.

Tomorrow will be bright and sunny. Temperatures will be much cooler as highs top in the upper 70s. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 50s.

Friday will be amazing with sunny skies as highs top out into the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 50s.

The sunshine will linger through the weekend. No rain is expected through the next 7 days.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is an ongoing investigation and the story will be updated when more information is provided.
MBI: Body found in Forrest Co. identified
MBI asking public's help in identifying body of man found on Interstate 59 in Forrest County.
MBI asking public’s help to identify body found in Forrest County
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry
Firefighters from Lamar County and surrounding areas assisted with putting out the fire.
UPDATE: Fire destroys old store in Lumberton
A fire destroyed a home on Highway 11 North near Sandersville.
JCSD investigating early morning fire, relocated side-by-side

Latest News

Red Flag Warnings
Red flag warnings in the Pine Belt; what does that mean for you?
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 9/28
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 9/28
The name “red flag warning” comes from the fact that it is the highest alert with the right...
Red flag warnings in the Pine Belt; what does that mean for you?
09/28 Ryan’s “Warm & Dry” Wednesday Morning Forecast
09/28 Ryan’s “Warm & Dry” Wednesday Morning Forecast