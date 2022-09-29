More sunshine and cool, fall air for the Pine Belt

The weather will be this evening! Skies will be clear as temperatures fall into the upper 70s. Lows tonight will be in the low 50s.

Tomorrow will be bright and sunny. Temperatures will be much cooler as highs top in the upper 70s. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 50s.

Friday will be amazing with sunny skies as highs top out into the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 50s.

The sunshine will linger through the weekend. No rain is expected through the next 7 days.

