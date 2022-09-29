Missing Person: Police seek help finding Hattiesburg woman

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg woman is missing after leaving a local medical facility.

The Hattiesburg Police Department said that 18-year-old Darby Locke was last seen leaving the Pine Grove Women’s Center on Veteran’s Memorial Drive around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 21.

Locke is about 5 ft. 4 in. tall and 120 lbs with blue eyes and blonde hair. She also has a tattoo of the word “ART” on the top of her chest.

Police report she was last seen in a purple t-shirt and green sweatpants.

Anyone with information on Darby Locke’s whereabouts should contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601) 544-7900.

