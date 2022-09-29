Marion Co. receives highest accountability rating in district history

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Students at East Marion High School said they are proud to exceed expectations by earning a performance rating grade “B,” the highest in the school district’s history.

Accountability, or performance, ratings are based on student achievement, growth, graduation and participation rates.

Marion County school leaders and students, like juniors Kyara Hendricks, said it takes a group effort.

“I just feel like this year, even though we are happy for that ‘B,’ I feel like next year we can push it up to an ‘A’ because that’s what we are striving for,” said Hendricks. “We can do what we put our minds to, and we are Eagles and will soar to the top and achieve.”

Marion County Superintendent Carl Michael Day said he is excited about the district’s performance but added that they’re always working hard to get to the next level.

Most of the school districts in the Pine Belt also ranked well. The rankings are as follows:

A Ranking Forrest County School District Hattiesburg Public School District Lamar County School District Petal School District

B Ranking East Jasper County School District West Jasper County School District Jones County School District Marion County School District Wayne County School District

C Ranking Covington County School District Laurel School District Perry County School District



For more information, visit the Mississippi Department of Education’s Website here.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.