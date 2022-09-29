Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

JCSD seizes 103 grams of meth, makes 2 arrests

Photos of alleged drugs seized.
Photos of alleged drugs seized.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department made two arrests on drug charges Wednesday at a Laurel hotel.

JCSD narcotics agents arrested 32-year-old Andrew Elledge, of Lumberton, and 22-year-old Denise McAndrews, of Sandersville. Both are charged with trafficking a controlled substance.

Photo, L to R: Andrew Elledge and Denise McAndrews.
Photo, L to R: Andrew Elledge and Denise McAndrews.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)

A total of 103 grams of methamphetamine was seized during the arrests.

“Another great job by our narcotics division in getting methamphetamine off our streets and out of our communities,”  said JCSD Sheriff Joe Berlin.

“We’ve made no secret of the fact that we are going after those who distribute this illegal narcotics garbage. These two arrests should make our intent even clearer.”

Both Elledge and McAndrews had their bonds set at $25,000 in Jones County Justice Court.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is an ongoing investigation and the story will be updated when more information is provided.
MBI: Body found in Forrest Co. identified
FILE - The logo for Regions Bank is seen above a branch's entrance in Roswell, Ga., Thursday,...
Regions Bank to refund $141M for illegal overdraft fees
Funeral held for Mobile man gunned down outside Mississippi casino
Funeral held for Mobile man gunned down outside Mississippi casino
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded.
Arkansas hospital visitor shot dead; acquaintance arrested

Latest News

Matt Wallner
Matt Wallner, Minnesota Twins
Former Southern Miss pitchers Nick Sandlin and Kirk McCarty, now teammates with the Cleveland...
Southern Miss soaring in major leagues
Cleveland Guardians pitchers Nick Sandlin and Kirk McCarty both played their college ball at...
Nick Sandlin and Kirk McCarty interview
Nick Sandlin and Kirk McCarty
Southern Miss soaring in major leagues