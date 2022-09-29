JCSD seizes 103 grams of meth, makes 2 arrests

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department made two arrests on drug charges Wednesday at a Laurel hotel.

JCSD narcotics agents arrested 32-year-old Andrew Elledge, of Lumberton, and 22-year-old Denise McAndrews, of Sandersville. Both are charged with trafficking a controlled substance.

Photo, L to R: Andrew Elledge and Denise McAndrews. (Jones County Sheriff's Department)

A total of 103 grams of methamphetamine was seized during the arrests.

“Another great job by our narcotics division in getting methamphetamine off our streets and out of our communities,” said JCSD Sheriff Joe Berlin.

“We’ve made no secret of the fact that we are going after those who distribute this illegal narcotics garbage. These two arrests should make our intent even clearer.”

Both Elledge and McAndrews had their bonds set at $25,000 in Jones County Justice Court.

