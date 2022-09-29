Win Stuff
Hub City man wanted for breaking into U.S. 98 Exxon station

HPD spokesman Ryan Moore says additional charges are pending against Johnson, 21, of...
HPD spokesman Ryan Moore says additional charges are pending against Johnson, 21, of Hattiesburg, in connection to other incidents.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has issued a warrant for a man who recently broke into a gas station in the city.

According to HPD spokesman Ryan Moore, 22-year-old Troy Johnson, of Hattiesburg, has an active warrant for one count of commercial burglary in connection to breaking into the Exxon at 6061 U.S. Highway 98, on Sunday, Sept. 18.

Moore says additional charges are pending against Johnson in connection to other incidents.

If anyone has information on Johnson’s whereabouts, please contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP (7867).

This is an ongoing investigation and the story will be updated when more information is provided.
