Hub City man wanted for breaking into U.S. 98 Exxon station

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has issued a warrant for a man who recently broke into a gas station in the city.

According to HPD spokesman Ryan Moore, 22-year-old Troy Johnson, of Hattiesburg, has an active warrant for one count of commercial burglary in connection to breaking into the Exxon at 6061 U.S. Highway 98, on Sunday, Sept. 18.

Moore says additional charges are pending against Johnson in connection to other incidents.

If anyone has information on Johnson’s whereabouts, please contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP (7867).

