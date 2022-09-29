Win Stuff
HPD seeking help in locating shoplifting suspect

Hattiesburg police are asking the public's help in locating a shoplifting suspect from the Walmart off U.S. 49 in Hattiesburg.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual in an on-going felony shoplifting investigation.

HPD says the individual stole multiple iPhones on Sept. 18 from the Walmart off U.S. 49 in Hattiesburg.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Hattiesburg police at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-7867 (STOP).

This is an ongoing investigation and the story will be updated when more information is provided.
