Hattiesburg man arrested on numerous charges

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A 22-year-old Hattiesburg man was taken into custody Thursday and charged with five crimes, including three counts of commercial burglary.

Troy Johnson was taken into custody on Sept. 29 in the 100 block of North 32nd Avenue on an active arrest warrant for commercial burglary.

In total, Johnson has been charged with three counts of commercial burglary, one count of auto burglary, and one count of receiving stolen property.

The charges are in relation to the following incidents:

Sept. 27 - Commercial burglary; 3300 Hardy St.; Topher’s

Sept. 26 - Auto burglary; 500 block of U.S. 98; Half Shell

Sept. 21 - Commercial burglary; 100 block of Westover Drive; Wendy’s

Sept. 18 - Commercial burglary; 6000 block of U.S. 98; Exxon

Sept. 17 - Receiving stolen property; 100 block of Ross Boulevard.

Johnson has been booked into the Forrest County Jail.

