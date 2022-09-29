Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Hattiesburg Concert Association receives two-year, $51K grant

Extra funding is again coming to the Hattiesburg Concert Association.
By Will Polston
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Extra funding is again coming to the Hattiesburg Concert Association.

HCA, which includes FestivalSouth and the Meistersingers, received a two-year, $51,000 grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission to provide educational and entertaining programming to residents of South Mississippi.

“FestivalSouth receiving grants and donations and sponsorships has been integral to us being able to grow the festival,” said Artistic Director of FestivalSouth Mike Lopinto. “It shows that the type of things that we’re doing through FestivalSouth, through the Meistersingers and all the programming of the Hattiesburg Concert Association is really on track. It’s a nice validation from them.”

FestivalSouth has become a staple to the Hattiesburg area and brought many people to the Pine Belt, resulting in millions in visitor spending over the 14 years.

“To be able to have it chocked-full of great events from dancing and singing, to live music of all different types,” said VISITHattiesburg’s Executive Director Marlo Dorsey. “It’s wonderful to be able to present such a showcase of artistry not only to our locals but also to our visitors too.”

Due to the additional funding, those going to FestivalSouth can expect bigger and better performances.

“Knowing that we have internal funding to keep some staffing alive that’s necessary to make these things happen is really huge for us to continue growing and to continue trying to reach more and more of the area with the arts,” said Lopinto.

Some FestivalSouth events for 2023 are expected to be announced by the end of the year.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is an ongoing investigation and the story will be updated when more information is provided.
MBI: Body found in Forrest Co. identified
MBI asking public's help in identifying body of man found on Interstate 59 in Forrest County.
MBI asking public’s help to identify body found in Forrest County
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry
Firefighters from Lamar County and surrounding areas assisted with putting out the fire.
UPDATE: Fire destroys old store in Lumberton
A fire destroyed a home on Highway 11 North near Sandersville.
JCSD investigating early morning fire, relocated side-by-side

Latest News

The bridge mural will compliment the mural on the Early Education Center across from Hawkins...
HAPA looking for next artist to paint Hawkins bridge mural
Extra funding is again coming to the Hattiesburg Concert Association.
Hattiesburg Concert Association receives two-year, $51K grant
Hattiesburg Alliance for Public Art is looking for the next artist to leave their stamp on the...
HAPA looking for next artist to paint Hawkins bridge mural
Topsoil is currently being added to the site of the former Roberts Hall at Southern Miss.
Old Roberts Hall site being transformed into green space