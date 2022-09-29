Hattiesburg Concert Association receives two-year, $51K grant

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Extra funding is again coming to the Hattiesburg Concert Association.

HCA, which includes FestivalSouth and the Meistersingers, received a two-year, $51,000 grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission to provide educational and entertaining programming to residents of South Mississippi.

“FestivalSouth receiving grants and donations and sponsorships has been integral to us being able to grow the festival,” said Artistic Director of FestivalSouth Mike Lopinto. “It shows that the type of things that we’re doing through FestivalSouth, through the Meistersingers and all the programming of the Hattiesburg Concert Association is really on track. It’s a nice validation from them.”

FestivalSouth has become a staple to the Hattiesburg area and brought many people to the Pine Belt, resulting in millions in visitor spending over the 14 years.

“To be able to have it chocked-full of great events from dancing and singing, to live music of all different types,” said VISITHattiesburg’s Executive Director Marlo Dorsey. “It’s wonderful to be able to present such a showcase of artistry not only to our locals but also to our visitors too.”

Due to the additional funding, those going to FestivalSouth can expect bigger and better performances.

“Knowing that we have internal funding to keep some staffing alive that’s necessary to make these things happen is really huge for us to continue growing and to continue trying to reach more and more of the area with the arts,” said Lopinto.

Some FestivalSouth events for 2023 are expected to be announced by the end of the year.

