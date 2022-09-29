HAPA looking for next artist to paint Hawkins bridge mural

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Alliance for Public Art is looking for the next artist to leave their stamp on the Hattiesburg landscape.

Applications are now being accepted for an artist to paint the bridge on Forrest Street that leads to Hawkins Elementary School.

The mural will go on the walking paths of the bridge. It will follow the theme, “Learning today to lead tomorrow,” and complement the mural on the Early Education Center that was completed in April 2022.

“It really put Hattiesburg on the map as an art community for tourists,” said VISITHattiesburg Programs and Development Director Kristen Brock. “This year, we have been named a top 11 city in the world for public art, and when you look at the analytics and why people are coming to Hattiesburg, art and culture is at the top of that list.”

Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, on the HAPA website.

