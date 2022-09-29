Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

HAPA looking for next artist to paint Hawkins bridge mural

Hattiesburg Alliance for Public Art is looking for the next artist to leave their stamp on the Hattiesburg landscape.
By Will Polston
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Alliance for Public Art is looking for the next artist to leave their stamp on the Hattiesburg landscape.

Applications are now being accepted for an artist to paint the bridge on Forrest Street that leads to Hawkins Elementary School.

The mural will go on the walking paths of the bridge. It will follow the theme, “Learning today to lead tomorrow,” and complement the mural on the Early Education Center that was completed in April 2022.

“It really put Hattiesburg on the map as an art community for tourists,” said VISITHattiesburg Programs and Development Director Kristen Brock. “This year, we have been named a top 11 city in the world for public art, and when you look at the analytics and why people are coming to Hattiesburg, art and culture is at the top of that list.”

Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, on the HAPA website.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is an ongoing investigation and the story will be updated when more information is provided.
MBI: Body found in Forrest Co. identified
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry
MBI asking public's help in identifying body of man found on Interstate 59 in Forrest County.
MBI asking public’s help to identify body found in Forrest County
Firefighters from Lamar County and surrounding areas assisted with putting out the fire.
UPDATE: Fire destroys old store in Lumberton
A fire destroyed a home on Highway 11 North near Sandersville.
JCSD investigating early morning fire, relocated side-by-side

Latest News

Hattiesburg Concert Association funds both FestivalSouth and the Meistersingers.
Hattiesburg Concert Association receives two-year, $51K grant
Extra funding is again coming to the Hattiesburg Concert Association.
Hattiesburg Concert Association receives two-year, $51K grant
Hattiesburg Alliance for Public Art is looking for the next artist to leave their stamp on the...
HAPA looking for next artist to paint Hawkins bridge mural
Topsoil is currently being added to the site of the former Roberts Hall at Southern Miss.
Old Roberts Hall site being transformed into green space