Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Gulfport man arrested in fatal stabbing of mother, authorities say

The incident happened in the 2300 block of 32nd Avenue, according to police.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Police have arrested a Gulfport man after the alleged fatal stabbing of his mother Wednesday night.

Durel Louis Williams, 28, was arrested on a charge of first degree murder. The coroner tells us his mother, 68-year-old Myra Williams, died at her own home on 32nd Avenue from stab wounds.

Around 6:03 p.m., police responded to the 2300 block of 32nd Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found Myra Williams, who appeared to have been killed by a knife.

Durel Williams was arrested at the scene without incident.

The victim’s body is on the way to the state crime lab Thursday, and an autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

Williams is being held at the Harrison County jail on a $1,000,000 bond.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Gulfport Police at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is an ongoing investigation and the story will be updated when more information is provided.
MBI: Body found in Forrest Co. identified
FILE - The logo for Regions Bank is seen above a branch's entrance in Roswell, Ga., Thursday,...
Regions Bank to refund $141M for illegal overdraft fees
Funeral held for Mobile man gunned down outside Mississippi casino
Funeral held for Mobile man gunned down outside Mississippi casino
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded.
Arkansas hospital visitor shot dead; acquaintance arrested

Latest News

HPD spokesman Ryan Moore says additional charges are pending against Johnson, 21, of...
Hub City man wanted for breaking into U.S. 98 Exxon station
‘Internal investigation’ underway after suspect in Capitol Police-involved shooting dies
Photos of alleged drugs seized.
JCSD seizes 103 grams of meth, makes 2 arrests
Matt Wallner
Matt Wallner, Minnesota Twins