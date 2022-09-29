Dixie Electric Florida-bound after Hurricane Ian

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Widespread damage, flooding and millions are without power in southwest Florida.

However, Dixie Electric Power Association crew members are ready to help in any way possible as they left for Wauchula, FL, this morning. Construction Supervisor Tommy Ulmer said mutual aid is beyond beneficial.

“In 2005, after Hurricane Katrina, we were at 100% totally out,” said Ulmer. “Two days after Katrina, we had 1,200 men in here working. We could not have done what we did without those men.”

With 32 years of experience, Ulmer said he understands the importance of partnership and progress.

“People’s businesses have been devastated,” he said. “That’s their livelihood. When you get to go and get to restore the power, it’s something that’s very satisfactory to us and to them. We’re glad to go and be able to help.”

Tremendous amounts of damage, fallen poles, wires - Dixie Electric officials said they do not know how long it will take for restoration, but they are prepared to rotate crews if needed.

