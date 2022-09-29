Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Dixie Electric Florida-bound after Hurricane Ian

“When you have outside co-ops come in, it really helps.”
Widespread damage, flooding and millions are without power in southwest Florida, but Dixie Electric crew members are ready to help.
By Tia McKenzie
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Widespread damage, flooding and millions are without power in southwest Florida.

However, Dixie Electric Power Association crew members are ready to help in any way possible as they left for Wauchula, FL, this morning. Construction Supervisor Tommy Ulmer said mutual aid is beyond beneficial.

“In 2005, after Hurricane Katrina, we were at 100% totally out,” said Ulmer. “Two days after Katrina, we had 1,200 men in here working. We could not have done what we did without those men.”

With 32 years of experience, Ulmer said he understands the importance of partnership and progress.

“People’s businesses have been devastated,” he said. “That’s their livelihood. When you get to go and get to restore the power, it’s something that’s very satisfactory to us and to them. We’re glad to go and be able to help.”

Tremendous amounts of damage, fallen poles, wires - Dixie Electric officials said they do not know how long it will take for restoration, but they are prepared to rotate crews if needed.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is an ongoing investigation and the story will be updated when more information is provided.
MBI: Body found in Forrest Co. identified
Photos of alleged drugs seized.
JCSD seizes 103 grams of meth, makes 2 arrests
FILE - The logo for Regions Bank is seen above a branch's entrance in Roswell, Ga., Thursday,...
Regions Bank to refund $141M for illegal overdraft fees
Hattiesburg police said 18-year-old Darby Locke was last seen leaving Pine Grove Women's Center...
Missing Person: Police seek help finding Hattiesburg woman
Red Flag Warnings
Red flag warnings in the Pine Belt; what does that mean for you?

Latest News

Drug problem: meth in the pine belt
Methamphetamine in the Pine Belt, the evolution of an ongoing problem
Both local and big named stores are gearing up with holiday inventory and workers.
Hiring and preparation on the rise ahead of holiday season in Pine Belt
A 22-year-old Hattiesburg man was arrested on four counts of burglary, one count of receiving...
Hattiesburg man arrested on numerous charges
Hattiesburg pastor, Knox Baird said he learned a valuable lesson over the last year...don't...
Hub City pastor shares story to raise prostate cancer awareness
We’re still 12 weeks away from Christmas Day, but preparation is starting now.
Hiring and preparation on the rise ahead of holiday season in Pine Belt