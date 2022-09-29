Win Stuff
The cool, fall weather and sunny skies will continue into this weekend.

Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 9/29
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The weather will be this evening! Skies will be clear as temperatures fall into the mid 60s. Lows tonight will be in the low 50s.

Friday will be bright and sunny. Temperatures will be much cooler as highs top out near 80°. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s during those Friday night football games. Overnight lows will be in the mid50s.

Wednesday through Friday will be amazing with sunny skies as highs top out into the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 50s.

The sunshine will linger through the weekend. Highs will be in the low 80s with lows in the upper 50s.

The sunny weather will last into early next week with highs in the low 80s.

No rain is expected through the next 7 days.

