Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Blues legend Bobby Rush to highlight Hub City’s 17th Mobile Street Fest

Thousands of people are expected to visit the Hub City Saturday for the 17th annual Historic Mobile Street Renaissance Festival.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Thousands of people are expected to visit the Hub City Saturday for the 17th annual Historic Mobile Street Renaissance Festival.

The annual event will have food, arts and crafts, activities for kids and special tours of the newly-renovated Smith Drug Company.

Kicking things off on Friday night is a special, free concert by blues legend Bobby Rush sponsored by VisitHattiesburg.

“It brings people back into the community, and that’s what we want,” said Deborah Delgado, Hattiesburg Ward 2 councilperson and festival chairperson. “We want people to celebrate this rich heritage and to just come and see what we have to offer.”

Melvin Williams, president of the Mobile-Bouie Neighborhood Association, said the event brings together the current and former members of the Mobile Street community.

“It’s just like a homecoming,” Williams said. “We get a lot of people that used to live on Mobile Street or from this area, and they look forward to every year this great festival and coming back home to celebrate.”

Festival visitors can also take advantage of a COVID-19 vaccine clinic, which will operate inside the Smith Drug Company from 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is an ongoing investigation and the story will be updated when more information is provided.
MBI: Body found in Forrest Co. identified
MBI asking public's help in identifying body of man found on Interstate 59 in Forrest County.
MBI asking public’s help to identify body found in Forrest County
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry
Firefighters from Lamar County and surrounding areas assisted with putting out the fire.
UPDATE: Fire destroys old store in Lumberton
A fire destroyed a home on Highway 11 North near Sandersville.
JCSD investigating early morning fire, relocated side-by-side

Latest News

Topsoil is currently being added to the site of the former Roberts Hall at Southern Miss.
Old Roberts Hall site being transformed into green space
Saenger Theater Sign returns to downtown Hattiesburg
Saenger Theater sign returns to downtown Hattiesburg
Petal continues to attract more economic and population growth
City of Petal continues to attract economic and population growth
Saenger Theater sign returns to downtown Hattiesburg
Saenger Theater sign returns to downtown Hattiesburg