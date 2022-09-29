Blues legend Bobby Rush to highlight Hub City’s 17th Mobile Street Fest

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Thousands of people are expected to visit the Hub City Saturday for the 17th annual Historic Mobile Street Renaissance Festival.

The annual event will have food, arts and crafts, activities for kids and special tours of the newly-renovated Smith Drug Company.

Kicking things off on Friday night is a special, free concert by blues legend Bobby Rush sponsored by VisitHattiesburg.

“It brings people back into the community, and that’s what we want,” said Deborah Delgado, Hattiesburg Ward 2 councilperson and festival chairperson. “We want people to celebrate this rich heritage and to just come and see what we have to offer.”

Melvin Williams, president of the Mobile-Bouie Neighborhood Association, said the event brings together the current and former members of the Mobile Street community.

“It’s just like a homecoming,” Williams said. “We get a lot of people that used to live on Mobile Street or from this area, and they look forward to every year this great festival and coming back home to celebrate.”

Festival visitors can also take advantage of a COVID-19 vaccine clinic, which will operate inside the Smith Drug Company from 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

