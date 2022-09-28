Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Walt Disney World, Universal Studios closing due to Hurricane Ian

Walt Disney World announced that all its parks will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, including...
Walt Disney World announced that all its parks will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, including Disney’s waterparks and Disney Springs.(Anna Fox / CC BY 2.0)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Gray News) – Walt Disney World and Universal Studios are closing as Florida braces for Hurricane Ian.

Walt Disney World announced that all its parks will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, including Disney’s waterparks and Disney Springs.

Disney Resort hotels are staying open, but guests are urged to shelter in place in their rooms as the storm hits.

Universal also announced that all its Orlando parks will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. Hotels on the property are staying open.

Other major theme parks in the area, including SeaWorld and Busch Gardens, will also be closed Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is an ongoing investigation and the story will be updated when more information is provided.
MBI: Body found in Forrest Co. identified
MBI asking public's help in identifying body of man found on Interstate 59 in Forrest County.
MBI asking public’s help to identify body found in Forrest County
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry
Firefighters from Lamar County and surrounding areas assisted with putting out the fire.
UPDATE: Fire destroys old store in Lumberton
A fire destroyed a home on Highway 11 North near Sandersville.
JCSD investigating early morning fire, relocated side-by-side

Latest News

FILE - The online retailer has reportedly closed sites near Tampa and Orlando.
Hurricane Ian temporarily pauses Amazon facilities in Florida
Arnold Schwarzenegger, center, and Simon Bergson, chairman of The Auschwitz Jewish Center...
Schwarzenegger visits Auschwitz in message against hatred
An aerial images shows a crime scene where a 14-year-old lost his life.
Police search for 5 shooters in high school football ambush that killed 14-year-old
Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday,...
US announces $1.1 billion more in military aid for Ukraine
Upper Peninsula Honor Flight lands in D.C.
Upper Peninsula Honor Flight lands in D.C.