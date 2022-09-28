Trinity Baptist gathering Ian relief supplies

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel church is acting as a drop off point for relief supplies to help those affected by Hurricane Ian.

Trinity Baptist Church in Laurel is asking for a list of goods, ranging from non-perishable food items to adult hygiene products.

Goods and money can be dropped off at Trinity Baptist Church, 35 Trinity Road, Laurel, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The church is accepting such goods as:

Cleaning supplies

Non-perishable food items/snacks

Baby diapers/wipes

Feminine hygiene products

Paper towels

Toliet paper

Adutl hygiene products

Small first aid kits

Insect repellent

Water

Money

For more information, call (601) 425-4276 or (601) 466-8237.

