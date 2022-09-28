Win Stuff
Trinity Baptist gathering Ian relief supplies

Trinity Baptist Church will be gathering relief supplies to aid those affected by Hurricane Ian.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel church is acting as a drop off point for relief supplies to help those affected by Hurricane Ian.

Trinity Baptist Church in Laurel is asking for a list of goods, ranging from non-perishable food items to adult hygiene products.

Goods and money can be dropped off at Trinity Baptist Church, 35 Trinity Road, Laurel, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The church is accepting such goods as:

  • Cleaning supplies
  • Non-perishable food items/snacks
  • Baby diapers/wipes
  • Feminine hygiene products
  • Paper towels
  • Toliet paper
  • Adutl hygiene products
  • Small first aid kits
  • Insect repellent
  • Water
  • Money

For more information, call (601) 425-4276 or (601) 466-8237.

