Trinity Baptist gathering Ian relief supplies

Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel church is acting as a drop off point for relief supplies to help those affected by Hurricane Ian.
Trinity Baptist Church in Laurel is asking for a list of goods, ranging from non-perishable food items to adult hygiene products.
Goods and money can be dropped off at Trinity Baptist Church, 35 Trinity Road, Laurel, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The church is accepting such goods as:
- Cleaning supplies
- Non-perishable food items/snacks
- Baby diapers/wipes
- Feminine hygiene products
- Paper towels
- Toliet paper
- Adutl hygiene products
- Small first aid kits
- Insect repellent
- Water
- Money
For more information, call (601) 425-4276 or (601) 466-8237.
