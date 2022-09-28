Thursday night football to cancel classes, close offices at USM on Oct. 27

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi is closing offices and canceling classes to clear the decks for a Thursday night football game in October with the University of Louisiana-Lafayette.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are scheduled to meet the Golden Eagles at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 27 at M.M. Roberts Stadium.

An e-mail sent to all USM faculty, staff and students spelled out the reasoning behind the shutdowns and cancellations.

“With increased visitors, media and parking demands throughout the day, maintaining normal class schedules and operations is not possible,” the e-mail read in part.

The all-day closures also will affect USM’s Gulf Coast campus.

The e-mail reads:

“On Thursday, October 27, the Southern Miss Golden Eagles football team takes on the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns in a nationally televised matchup. With increased visitors, media, and parking demands throughout the day, maintaining normal class schedules and operations is not possible.

“All classes will be cancelled and will not meet in person or online. Game day personnel should report to work as normal. All other offices and operations will be closed for the entire day at all University of Southern Mississippi locations in Hattiesburg and on the Gulf Coast.

Students, faculty, staff, alumni, and guests are invited to take part in a variety of activities to cheer the Golden Eagles on to victory, including tailgating, Eagle Walk, and a special performance by Grits and Greens, a local Southern-(r)ock band, to be held at Southern Station in Spirit Park prior to the game.

Fans are encouraged to wear black for this designated “Lights Out” game, and the Division of Student Affairs will host special game day activities for students.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcast by ESPNU.”

