Sunny skies and Fall temperatures will continue through the rest of the week

Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 9/27
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
The weather will be this evening! Skies will be clear as temperatures fall into the mid 70s. Lows tonight will be in the low 50s.

Tomorrow will be bright and sunny. Temperatures will be much cooler as highs top out near 80°. Overnight lows will be in the mid 50s.

Thursday and Friday will be amazing with sunny skies as highs top out into the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 50s.

The sunshine will linger through the weekend. No rain is expected through the next 7 days.

