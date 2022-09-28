Sixth St. Dist. uses grant to make Mobile St. history videos

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg’s Sixth Street Museum District is using a state grant to make a new series of short videos highlighting the history of the Mobile Street community.

The project is called “Remarkable Roots,” and it features the recollections of several residents.

It’s funded by a $15,000 grant from the Mississippi Humanities Council.

The district used the money to purchase a camera, a laptop and editing software that the district will use for this and other projects.

Three videos will go online this Saturday during the 17th Annual Mobile Street Renaissance Festival.

During the festival, the museum district will also host a Facebook Live event from the historic Smith Drug Store.

“We actually interviewed community members and talked to them about their memories of our attractions, and we also talked to them about their memories of Mobile Street, and we’re so happy to showcase these on that day,” said Latoya Norman, director of the Sixth Street Museum District.

Each video runs between three to five minutes.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.