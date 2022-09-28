Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Sixth St. Dist. uses grant to make Mobile St. history videos

Hattiesburg’s Sixth Street Museum District is using a state grant to make a new series of short videos highlighting the history of the Mobile Street community.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg’s Sixth Street Museum District is using a state grant to make a new series of short videos highlighting the history of the Mobile Street community.

The project is called “Remarkable Roots,” and it features the recollections of several residents.

It’s funded by a $15,000 grant from the Mississippi Humanities Council.

The district used the money to purchase a camera, a laptop and editing software that the district will use for this and other projects.

Three videos will go online this Saturday during the 17th Annual Mobile Street Renaissance Festival.

During the festival, the museum district will also host a Facebook Live event from the historic Smith Drug Store.

“We actually interviewed community members and talked to them about their memories of our attractions, and we also talked to them about their memories of Mobile Street, and we’re so happy to showcase these on that day,” said Latoya Norman, director of the Sixth Street Museum District.

Each video runs between three to five minutes.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MBI asking public's help in identifying body of man found on Interstate 59 in Forrest County.
MBI asking public’s help to identify body found in Forrest County
This is an ongoing investigation and the story will be updated when more information is provided.
MBI: Body found in Forrest Co. identified
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
FILE - Gov. Phil Bryant speaks about his legacy following a life of public service, Jan. 8,...
Retired wrestler says GOP Gov. Phil Bryant cut welfare funding to nonprofit because of Democratic support
Stringer pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI - causing death on Sept. 12, 2022.
Marion Co. man sentenced for 2021 DUI crash that killed teen

Latest News

A mobile home fire in Soso was one of three house fires worked by Jones County volunteer...
Jones firefighters battle several house, brush fires over short time period
THANKSGIVING MEALS FLYER
An annual Thanksgiving tradition continues at Hattiesburg eatery
As the holiday season approaches, one Hub City business is calling on people to help bring a...
An annual Thanksgiving tradition continues at Hattiesburg eatery
Bob “Pic” Billingsley
Wayne-Sanderson Farms’ senior vice president inducted into Miss. Poultry Hall of Fame