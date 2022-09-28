Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Red flag warnings in the Pine Belt; what does that mean for you?

The name “red flag warning” comes from the fact that it is the highest alert with the right conditions for a major fire to start.
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The days with low humidity and pleasant breezes may feel comfortable, but these are also two weather conditions that can cause the issuing of red flag warnings.

The name “red flag warning” comes from the fact that it is the highest alert with the right conditions for a major fire to start. When these conditions - gusty winds, low humidity and dry air - are favorable in a particular area, emergency management will issue a period where they advise you should not burn anything.

Lamar County Fire Coordinator Kyle Hill said red flag warnings are essential to respect, even if it isn’t a burn ban.

“There’s not a burn ban, so it’s not illegal to burn,” Hill said. “(A ban) could come, but we’re just advising that it’s not the best conditions to do (burning).”

For now, enjoy the wind and cooler temps, but wait to light that fire pit or burn pile until the red flag warning expires.

The current red flag warning for the Pine Belt area will expire at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is an ongoing investigation and the story will be updated when more information is provided.
MBI: Body found in Forrest Co. identified
MBI asking public's help in identifying body of man found on Interstate 59 in Forrest County.
MBI asking public’s help to identify body found in Forrest County
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry
Firefighters from Lamar County and surrounding areas assisted with putting out the fire.
UPDATE: Fire destroys old store in Lumberton
A fire destroyed a home on Highway 11 North near Sandersville.
JCSD investigating early morning fire, relocated side-by-side

Latest News

The name “red flag warning” comes from the fact that it is the highest alert with the right...
Red flag warnings in the Pine Belt; what does that mean for you?
09/28 Ryan’s “Warm & Dry” Wednesday Morning Forecast
09/28 Ryan’s “Warm & Dry” Wednesday Morning Forecast
Hurricane Ian is expected to cause catastrophic damage to structures in its path, but Pine Belt...
Mississippi Power prepares to assist with Hurricane Ian aftermath
Hurricane Ian is expected to cause catastrophic damage to structures in its path, but Pine Belt...
Mississippi Power prepares to assist with Hurricane Ian aftermath