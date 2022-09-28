Red flag warnings in the Pine Belt; what does that mean for you?

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The days with low humidity and pleasant breezes may feel comfortable, but these are also two weather conditions that can cause the issuing of red flag warnings.

The name “red flag warning” comes from the fact that it is the highest alert with the right conditions for a major fire to start. When these conditions - gusty winds, low humidity and dry air - are favorable in a particular area, emergency management will issue a period where they advise you should not burn anything.

Lamar County Fire Coordinator Kyle Hill said red flag warnings are essential to respect, even if it isn’t a burn ban.

“There’s not a burn ban, so it’s not illegal to burn,” Hill said. “(A ban) could come, but we’re just advising that it’s not the best conditions to do (burning).”

For now, enjoy the wind and cooler temps, but wait to light that fire pit or burn pile until the red flag warning expires.

The current red flag warning for the Pine Belt area will expire at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

