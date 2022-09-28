Win Stuff
Mississippi Power prepares to assist with Hurricane Ian aftermath

Hurricane Ian is expected to cause catastrophic damage to structures in its path, but Pine Belt power crews are ready to hit the highway to lend a helping hand.
By Tia McKenzie
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Flash flooding, violent wind, hail and havoc - Hurricane Ian is expected to cause catastrophic damage to structures in its path.

However, Pine Belt citizens and power crews are ready to hit the highway and lend a helping hand to neighbors.

Hurricane Ian is a major hurricane, growing and strengthening as it approaches Florida and Georgia.

“We search for opportunities to help them just as we would hope for that same opportunity for them to help us when we’re in need,” said Joe Cole, disaster restoration director at Mississippi Power.

Cole said that crews are gearing up for the road ahead, and safety is at the forefront of their efforts.

“Our priority is to always make sure our customers are out of harm’s way and to ensure that we have the support, that we’ve got the support that we need first,” he said. “And then once we know that our customers are in the clear, then we look to support other utilities.”

The100 person unit is heading to Georgia this Friday, Sept. 30, to assist as much as possible.

“About 75 of those 100 are line crew personnel,” Cole said. “They’re chomping at the bit to get over there and help out wherever we can.”

Cole also said they hope for a good, effective, safe trip so crews can quickly return home to their families and loved ones.

