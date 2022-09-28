Win Stuff
Loblolly Festival returns to Laurel Saturday, Oct. 1

By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Annual Loblolly Festival is in Laurel this weekend, and vendors, restaurants and residents are all preparing for the biggest festival yet.

This year, the festival will host over 240 vendors but also feature the return of some favorite foods, live entertainment, a kids’ area, and the Loblolly lumberjack.

“My favorite part of the Loblolly festival is just seeing so many people from so many different places downtown and seeing our streets bustling, which I know they will be on Saturday,” said Laurel Main Streets’ Executive Director Caroline Burks. “We expect a very large crowd, but a close second to that is probably getting my yearly nutty bar fix.”

The Loblolly Festival will officially begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1.

