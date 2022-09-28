Jones firefighters battle several house, brush fires over short time period

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County volunteer firefighters were busy fighting three house fires and several brush fires today.

Homes in Sandersville, M&M and Soso caught fire in about a nine-hour period that began around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

All the homes were heavily damaged, but no one was hurt.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday afternoon, firefighters worked three separate brush fires in the county.

Dana Bumgardner, public information officer for the Jones County Fire Council, said now is not the time to burn outdoors.

“With the windy conditions and it being dry, we’re asking people not to burn for those two reasons alone, but also because we’ve all been working across the county,” Bumgardner said.

She said none of the house fires they worked Tuesday were caused by outdoor burning.

However, she also said the Sandersville home fire was suspicious in nature and is being investigated by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

