Jones firefighters battle several house, brush fires over short time period

Firefighters in Jones County battled three structure fires and multiple brush fires in the span of a little over nine hours on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County volunteer firefighters were busy fighting three house fires and several brush fires today.

Homes in Sandersville, M&M and Soso caught fire in about a nine-hour period that began around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

PHOTOS: VFDs respond to 2 structure fires in Jones Co.
Firefighters respond to 3rd structure fire in Jones Co. in less than a day

All the homes were heavily damaged, but no one was hurt.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday afternoon, firefighters worked three separate brush fires in the county.

Dana Bumgardner, public information officer for the Jones County Fire Council, said now is not the time to burn outdoors.

“With the windy conditions and it being dry, we’re asking people not to burn for those two reasons alone, but also because we’ve all been working across the county,” Bumgardner said.

She said none of the house fires they worked Tuesday were caused by outdoor burning.

However, she also said the Sandersville home fire was suspicious in nature and is being investigated by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

