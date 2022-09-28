Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Forrest General Hospital, Hattiesburg Clinic open first Ambulatory Cardiovascular Surgery Center

Forrest General Hospital partners with Hattiesburg Clinic on the opening of the first Ambulatory Cardiovascular Surgery Center.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Tuesday, Sept. 27, Forrest General Hospital partnered with the Hattiesburg Clinic to open Mississippi’s first Ambulatory Cardiovascular Surgery Center (ACC).

The ACC is an outpatient surgery center for heart patients and will offer a number of procedures with combined cardiologists and cardiovascular surgeons. The wide range of heart and vascular services includes cardiac catheterization, percutaneous coronary interview (PCI) and cardiovascular surgery.

“The outpatient surgery center can provide any cardiology procedure that we do in the Cath lab or the hospital,” said Josh Blair, MD, FACC, Hattiesburg Clinic. “It’s often more cost-effective and in an efficient manner, but it just pretty much routinely anything we can do in the hospital. The cost of care has gone up, so any way we can lower the cost for our patients and be more efficient is key to saving cost.”

The staff will also oversee a number of additional procedures, including:

  • Coronary Angioplasty/ Stent
  • Peripheral Angiography
  • Peripheral Vascular Interventions
  • Venous Disease Interventions
  • Vascular Access
  • Pacemaker Implantation/ Defibrillator (AICD) Implantation
  • Loop recorder Impanation
  • Electrophysiology Studies and Ablation Therapies

This center is also the only Cardiac Ambulatory Surgery Center in the state within the Certificate of Need.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MBI asking public's help in identifying body of man found on Interstate 59 in Forrest County.
MBI asking public’s help to identify body found in Forrest County
This is an ongoing investigation and the story will be updated when more information is provided.
MBI: Body found in Forrest Co. identified
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
FILE - Gov. Phil Bryant speaks about his legacy following a life of public service, Jan. 8,...
Retired wrestler says GOP Gov. Phil Bryant cut welfare funding to nonprofit because of Democratic support
Stringer pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI - causing death on Sept. 12, 2022.
Marion Co. man sentenced for 2021 DUI crash that killed teen

Latest News

Loblolly Festival returns this weekend
Loblolly Festival returns to Laurel Saturday, Oct. 1
Hurricane Ian is expected to cause catastrophic damage to structures in its path, but Pine Belt...
Mississippi Power prepares to assist with Hurricane Ian aftermath
Hurricane Ian is expected to cause catastrophic damage to structures in its path, but Pine Belt...
Mississippi Power prepares to assist with Hurricane Ian aftermath
Forrest General Hospital, Hattiesburg Clinic open first Ambulatory Cardiovascular Surgery Center
Forrest General Hospital, Hattiesburg Clinic open first Ambulatory Cardiovascular Surgery Center