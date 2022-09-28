Forrest General Hospital, Hattiesburg Clinic open first Ambulatory Cardiovascular Surgery Center

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Tuesday, Sept. 27, Forrest General Hospital partnered with the Hattiesburg Clinic to open Mississippi’s first Ambulatory Cardiovascular Surgery Center (ACC).

The ACC is an outpatient surgery center for heart patients and will offer a number of procedures with combined cardiologists and cardiovascular surgeons. The wide range of heart and vascular services includes cardiac catheterization, percutaneous coronary interview (PCI) and cardiovascular surgery.

“The outpatient surgery center can provide any cardiology procedure that we do in the Cath lab or the hospital,” said Josh Blair, MD, FACC, Hattiesburg Clinic. “It’s often more cost-effective and in an efficient manner, but it just pretty much routinely anything we can do in the hospital. The cost of care has gone up, so any way we can lower the cost for our patients and be more efficient is key to saving cost.”

The staff will also oversee a number of additional procedures, including:

Coronary Angioplasty/ Stent

Peripheral Angiography

Peripheral Vascular Interventions

Venous Disease Interventions

Vascular Access

Pacemaker Implantation/ Defibrillator (AICD) Implantation

Loop recorder Impanation

Electrophysiology Studies and Ablation Therapies

This center is also the only Cardiac Ambulatory Surgery Center in the state within the Certificate of Need.

