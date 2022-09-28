Experts offer advice on winterizing Pine Belt homes as temps cool

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Preparing your home for the winter should be something you start thinking about sooner rather than later.

The general manager at Spire Mississippi, Karl Ficken, said you should start with your thermostat.

“Make sure you have that thermostat set at a low enough level,” Karl said. “You can make changes to your behavior that result in reducing your energy needs.”

Starting from the inside out is an excellent way to approach winterizing your home, said Marty Piggot, a home inspector for Allied Home Inspections.

“One of the things you could do is prevent drafts from coming underneath doors,” Piggot said.

He added that every corner of your home should be inspected, including chimneys, attics and windows.

The winter weather won’t arrive in the Pine Belt for a few more months, but starting sooner rather than later could save you time and stress down the line.

