Community members welcome new Hattiesburg public safety complex

The people of downtown Hattiesburg said there’s a new sense of safety in the area now that the Hub City’s newest state-of-the-art safety complex is complete.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Christina Mathis, Hattiesburg resident and William Carey University professor, said this is an exciting time for the Hattiesburg Police Department.

“I have been watching this go up for a while, kind of watching the progress and seeing how it’s all coming together,” said Mathis. “I’m very excited for this to finally be open.”

Katrina Cox, who attended the complex’s ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Sept. 27, said she was impressed to see the inside of the new facility.

“I went to school for undergrad at William Carey University, so I remember the old police department and just how old it was,” said Cox. “So, it’s really exciting to see something so new and fresh and state-of-the-art right here in our community.”

Located where the Methodist Hospital once stood on the corner of Hall Avenue and Edwards Street, the new 90,000-square foot facility will now stand.

Rev. Arthur Siggers from Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church said this was an important decision to have the police department in the same place he calls home.

“I was raised in this community, just a few blocks from here, and I think it’s so critical and crucial that a decision was made to stay in the community and to serve the people in this community,” said Siggers. “And the presence and the willingness of the city and the department is just a great day for Hattiesburg.”

Mathis said having the HPD and municipal court in the same building will positively impact the community.

“Just having so many police officers together under one roof and one location just provides safety for the community, and everyone around knows where to go.”

