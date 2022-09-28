City of Petal continues to attract economic and population growth

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Booming businesses and affordable real estate prices bring more people to the Friendly City.

Valerie Wilson of the Petal Area Chamber of Commerce said an increase in local shops, improvement projects and a competitive housing market over the last year has continued to attract many people to the hidden gem of the Pine Belt.

“Petal is growing by leaps and bounds, and we’re not even having to go out and beg people to come, there are finding us,” said Wilson. “It’s because of our quality of life here. You know, it’s a safe city and, of course, our school system is fabulous, so what else could you want in a city.”

AM Equity Realty broker Adell Osgood said she’s had clients move to Petal from places as far away as Alaska, Texas and North Carolina.

“Just having prices of houses be really low right now, the average housing price is about $250,000, which is very affordable in this area, the average list price for this those who are selling is $290,000,” said Osgood. “So you see some houses that literally you put on the market one day, and the very next day it’s gone. I have been in multiple offer situations multiple times with different clients where we had to go on their fourth or fifth choice because the houses are going so fast.”

With the constant growth Petal has seen, community events like the Downtown Fam Jam are bringing even more business to local shops.

“We’ve seen a lot of growth, especially downtown,” said Tabitha Burden, a Central Outfitters employee. “We’ve had a lot of business come in, especially small businesses, so that’s really exciting to see. Fam jam is always a good time; everybody comes out. It’s great to get downtown to visit the area.”

The Petal Downtown Fam Jam will be on Oct. 1 from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at 128 S. Main Street.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.