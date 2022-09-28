Win Stuff
Boil water notice issued for Mt. Gilead Improve customers

The association says around 125 homes will be affected by the boil water notice.
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mt. Gilead Improve Water Association has issued a boil water notice for their customers in Columbia.

According to association operator James Allen Anderson, the boil water notice is in effect due to a water leak.

The association says around 125 homes will be affected by the boil water notice:

  • Customers who live at the intersection of State Route 44 and Crawley Road to the southernmost intersection of MS-44 and Doc Gore Road
  • Customers who live at the intersection of MS-44 and Bethel Church Road to the intersection of Pace Road and Bethel Church Road; will include all adjacent roads
  • Customers on Pace Road and Doc Gore Road, except for Crawley Road customers.

