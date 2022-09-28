Boil water notice issued for Mt. Gilead Improve customers

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mt. Gilead Improve Water Association has issued a boil water notice for their customers in Columbia.

According to association operator James Allen Anderson, the boil water notice is in effect due to a water leak.

The association says around 125 homes will be affected by the boil water notice:

Customers who live at the intersection of State Route 44 and Crawley Road to the southernmost intersection of MS-44 and Doc Gore Road

Customers who live at the intersection of MS-44 and Bethel Church Road to the intersection of Pace Road and Bethel Church Road; will include all adjacent roads

Customers on Pace Road and Doc Gore Road, except for Crawley Road customers.

