Boil water notice issued for Mt. Gilead Improve customers
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mt. Gilead Improve Water Association has issued a boil water notice for their customers in Columbia.
According to association operator James Allen Anderson, the boil water notice is in effect due to a water leak.
The association says around 125 homes will be affected by the boil water notice:
- Customers who live at the intersection of State Route 44 and Crawley Road to the southernmost intersection of MS-44 and Doc Gore Road
- Customers who live at the intersection of MS-44 and Bethel Church Road to the intersection of Pace Road and Bethel Church Road; will include all adjacent roads
- Customers on Pace Road and Doc Gore Road, except for Crawley Road customers.
