An annual Thanksgiving tradition continues at Hattiesburg eatery

This is the 3rd Annual Free Thanksgiving Meal event hosted by Marco’s Chicken and Waffles.
As the holiday season approaches, one Hub City business is calling on people to help bring a little joy and lots of hot meals to those in need.
By Tia McKenzie
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As the holiday season approaches, one Hub City business is calling on people to help bring a little joy and lots of hot meals to those in need.

Marco’s Chicken and Waffles will host its 3rd Annual Free Thanksgiving Meal event, the company’s annual tradition of giving back to the community one plate at a time.

However, owners DeMarco and Mae Baker said they need the community’s help to reach their goal of feeding 1,500 people. They will accept donations of turkeys, canned goods, utensils or other useful items until Nov. 15. Donations should be dropped off at Marco’s Chicken and Waffles on Country Club Road in Hattiesburg.

“It’s important because a lot of people sometime this year or another go through things, and we understand some people just can’t afford those types of meals to be prepared,” said DeMarco. “We want to be able to extend this opportunity to be able to give back to the community.”

The Free Thanksgiving Meal event is Tuesday, Nov. 15, from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m.

