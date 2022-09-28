Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

09/28 Ryan’s “Warm & Dry” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Even more fall weather in store for the Pine Belt today!
09/28 Ryan’s “Warm & Dry” Wednesday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Today’s weather is a bit of a mixed bag emotionally speaking. Locally, the weather couldn’t be more beautiful as we’re in for another perfectly sunny afternoon with a slightly cooler high near 80. Regionally, that is not the case thanks to Hurricane Ian which strengthened to a Category 4 storm early this morning. Due to rapid intensification, as I’m writing this Ian is 2 mph shy of the threshold for Category 5 status, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see it. Landfall is expected around noon between Sarasota, FL and Fort Myers, FL, with 12-15 ft. of storm surge possible in those areas. That surge, coupled with the potentially dozens of inches of rainfall Western Florida could see will like cause catastrophic flooding in those areas. Please keep the people of Florida in your thoughts today, and give to reputable recovery efforts in the coming weeks if you can. We’ve all been staring down the barrel of one of these storms before, and it’s important to be there for each other.

That’s is what makes today so difficult. The Pine Belt will enjoy this sunny, low-humidity weather for the rest of the week, the weekend, and all of next week before we’ll even see any noticeable cloud cover or temperatures warmer than our mid 80s average.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is an ongoing investigation and the story will be updated when more information is provided.
MBI: Body found in Forrest Co. identified
MBI asking public's help in identifying body of man found on Interstate 59 in Forrest County.
MBI asking public’s help to identify body found in Forrest County
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry
Firefighters from Lamar County and surrounding areas assisted with putting out the fire.
UPDATE: Fire destroys old store in Lumberton
A fire destroyed a home on Highway 11 North near Sandersville.
JCSD investigating early morning fire, relocated side-by-side

Latest News

09/28 Ryan’s “Warm & Dry” Wednesday Morning Forecast
09/28 Ryan’s “Warm & Dry” Wednesday Morning Forecast
Hurricane Ian is expected to cause catastrophic damage to structures in its path, but Pine Belt...
Mississippi Power prepares to assist with Hurricane Ian aftermath
Hurricane Ian is expected to cause catastrophic damage to structures in its path, but Pine Belt...
Mississippi Power prepares to assist with Hurricane Ian aftermath
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 9/27
Sunny skies and Fall temperatures will continue through the rest of the week