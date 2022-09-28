09/28 Ryan’s “Warm & Dry” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Today’s weather is a bit of a mixed bag emotionally speaking. Locally, the weather couldn’t be more beautiful as we’re in for another perfectly sunny afternoon with a slightly cooler high near 80. Regionally, that is not the case thanks to Hurricane Ian which strengthened to a Category 4 storm early this morning. Due to rapid intensification, as I’m writing this Ian is 2 mph shy of the threshold for Category 5 status, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see it. Landfall is expected around noon between Sarasota, FL and Fort Myers, FL, with 12-15 ft. of storm surge possible in those areas. That surge, coupled with the potentially dozens of inches of rainfall Western Florida could see will like cause catastrophic flooding in those areas. Please keep the people of Florida in your thoughts today, and give to reputable recovery efforts in the coming weeks if you can. We’ve all been staring down the barrel of one of these storms before, and it’s important to be there for each other.

That’s is what makes today so difficult. The Pine Belt will enjoy this sunny, low-humidity weather for the rest of the week, the weekend, and all of next week before we’ll even see any noticeable cloud cover or temperatures warmer than our mid 80s average.

