Wayne-Sanderson Farms’ senior vice president inducted into Miss. Poultry Hall of Fame

OAKWOOD, Ga. (WDAM) - Wayne-Sanderson Farms’ Senior Vice President and General Manager of Retail Bob “Pic” Billingsley has been inducted into the Mississippi Poultry Association’s Hall of Fame during the association’s 85th annual convention.

With this induction, Billingsley becomes the 36th member of the Mississippi Poultry Hall of Fame, which is comprised of individuals who contributed to the growth of the poultry industry as the state’s largest agricultural commodity.

“It is an honor to be inducted into the hall of fame where many accomplished industry leaders have been recognized for their contributions to advancing the poultry industry in the state of Mississippi,” said Billingsley. “Serving the association as a chairman and member of the board of directors for many years makes this award even more meaningful.”

Billingsley has been a member of Wayne-Sanderson Farms’ senior leadership team since its inception in July as an industry leader and the nation’s third-largest poultry producer.

Prior to the acquisition of Sanderson Farms and the merger with Wayne Farms, Billingsley was an employee of Sanderson Farms for over 38 years. This includes serving on the company’s executive committee for over three decades.

During his tenure at Sanderson Farms, Billingsley oversaw site selection, design and construction for the last eight state-of-the-art poultry complexes the poultry producer built. He also served on the company’s corporate compensation committee and crisis management committee.

“Wayne-Sanderson Farms is proud to have a member of the company’s senior leadership team inducted into the Mississippi Poultry Association’s Hall of Fame,” said Clint Rivers, Wayne-Sanderson Farms president and chief executive officer. “Pic has been committed to growing the poultry industry for nearly 40 years now, so this honor is very much deserved.”

Founded in 1937, the Mississippi Poultry Association is based in Pearl, Miss., and promotes the health of the state’s poultry flock through educational seminars for their members while seeking to educate the public and government officials about the value of the poultry industry to the state of Mississippi. Those inducted into the hall of fame are selected by a committee of previous inductees in an effort to honor the individuals’ work to promote the Mississippi poultry industry.

Billingsley served on the board of directors for the Mississippi Poultry Association and served as the association’s chairman for four terms. In addition to serving the industry at the state level, Billingsley has also served on the board of directors for the U.S. Poultry & Egg Association.

At Delta State, Billingsley earned an accounting degree and a master of business administration degree before joining the poultry industry. He has been inducted into the university’s hall of fame as an honored graduate.

Billingsley is currently serving on the Laurel Airport Authority’s board of directors and has served many board appointments for the Association for Excellence in Education, the Salvation Army and the Laurel/Jones County Dixie Youth Baseball Association.

He was also awarded the Jones County School District Parent of the Year and the Robert E. Gaddis Education Award.

