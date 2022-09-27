UPDATE: Fire destroys old store in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - A Fire destroyed a vacant Napa Auto Parts store in Lumberton on Tuesday.

According to Lamar County Fire Coordinator Kyle Hill, the fire was first reported at approximately 9:45 a.m. on West Main Street.

Upon arrival, firefighters said flames were visible on top of the store.

Firefighters from Lamar County and surrounding areas assisted with putting out the fire. It was out by 2 p.m.

Hill said the building was vacant, and no injuries were reported on the scene.

The building was fully destroyed by the fire. A camper near the building was also destroyed.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.