Ribbon cutting held for new public safety complex; Hattiesburg leaders react

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Current and former Hattiesburg leaders, community members and the men and women in blue came together Tuesday morning for the grand opening of the new public safety complex.

“I’ve seen retirees here today who thought this day would never come,” said Hattiesburg Police Chief Peggy Sealy. “Well, it came. Here it is.”

Plans for Hattiesburg’s new public safety complex have been ongoing for years.

“It’s surreal,” said Johnny DuPree, former mayor of Hattiesburg. “I mean, for 15 or 16 years, I dreamed about this.”

The nearly $30 million, 90,000 square-foot facility was a team effort between former police chiefs, mayors and city council members, among others.

“This building stands as a testament to our city’s belief that public safety is paramount for any municipality to have a promising future,” said Mayor Toby Barker.

The new building is on the same site as the former HPD station.

The old building was torn down in 2018, and construction started on the new one in the spring of 2019.

“The first four or five years of us designing it, we were intricately involved in the design and what we wanted in here, what we didn’t want in here, what we wanted it to look like, where we wanted the footprint,” DuPree said.

But what makes this building so special is that, according to Assistant Police Chief Hardy Sims, it’s the first time since the agency opened in 1903 that HPD will occupy its headquarters from the ground up.

“I can’t help but say, ‘wow,’” said Sims. “It’s impressive. I’m astonished beyond measure.”

The new public safety complex also serves as the home of the municipal court.

Municipal Court Judge Wes Curry said the state-of-the-art courtroom demands respect and helps the city better serve its citizens.

“All people have to be treated equally, impartially and fairly,” Curry said. “And that is our function, and that is a true measure of how well we are doing in our job. And I believe that this facility is going to help us in doing that.”

The public safety complex also houses several HPD entities, such as dispatch and animal control.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.