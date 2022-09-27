Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

McDonald’s is coming out with Happy Meals for adults

McDonald's has partnered with a popular street wear company to create adult Happy Meals.
McDonald's has partnered with a popular street wear company to create adult Happy Meals.(McDonald's)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – There’s nothing more iconic in the realm of fast food culture than the McDonald’s Happy Meal.

The meals sold by the fast food chain contain a hamburger or Chicken McNuggets off the kid’s menu along with a toy inside a colorful box.

Anyone who grew up getting these items from McDonald’s can soon experience that nostalgia with a new menu item.

McDonald’s is collaborating with Cactus Plant Flea Market to sell Happy Meals to adults starting Oct. 3.

Anyone who orders one can get them with a Big Mac or a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets. They also come with fries, a drink and, of course, a toy!

The toys are redesigned versions of some of McDonald’s most famous mascots, including Grimace, Hamburglar and Birdie.

A new mascot, called Cactus Buddy, is making its way into the boxes as well.

There’s no info yet on how much these Happy Meals will cost.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MBI asking public's help in identifying body of man found on Interstate 59 in Forrest County.
MBI asking public’s help to identify body found in Forrest County
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
FILE - Gov. Phil Bryant speaks about his legacy following a life of public service, Jan. 8,...
Retired wrestler says GOP Gov. Phil Bryant cut welfare funding to nonprofit because of Democratic support
Stringer pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI - causing death on Sept. 12, 2022.
Marion Co. man sentenced for 2021 DUI crash that killed teen
Mark Latunski pleaded guilty to homicide open murder and disinterment and mutilation in the...
Man pleads guilty to murdering, mutilating man he met on dating app

Latest News

FILE - Alex Jones talks to media during a midday break in his trial at the Travis County...
In Alex Jones trial, parents testify of pain inflicted by Sandy Hook deniers
Hurricane Ian is expected to strike the Florida coast as a major hurricane.
Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for winds, floods
Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday,...
Kremlin announces vote, paves way to annex part of Ukraine
Deputies said 29-year-old Aaron Ward, 28-year-old James Donnelly, and 27-year-old Oleksiy...
3 men arrested for using saw to cut down, steal traffic lights from poles, deputies say
Officials said it was determined that none of the students ingested any unknown substance and...
Students faked ingesting unknown substance, feeling sick to get out of class, sheriff says